Monday’s TSX breakouts: A stock that’s rallied 83% in 2020 with a further 27% gain expected

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 18 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 21 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that is on the positive breakouts list with its share price rocketing higher in recent days, rising 56 per cent over the past eight trading sessions (up 83 per cent year-to-date). The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts. The average one-year price target suggests there is 27-per-cent upside over the next year. Given this parabolic move, the share price may pause or retreat in the near-term as these rapid gains are digested.
This is a stock best-suited for consideration by long-term investors. The company has a strong shareholder base including Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T), the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.
The company highlighted today is NanoXplore Inc. (GRA-X), a stock listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Montreal-based NanoXplore manufactures graphene powder, which is used in industrial applications. In addition, the company’s composites business provides plastic and composite products serving customers in the transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
The company’s revenue mix can be categorized into four key markets.
For the first nine months of 2020 (fiscal year-end is June 30), 72 per cent of total revenue came from transports, 14 per cent was from industrials, 5 per cent of total revenue stemmed from wind energy, 3 per cent of total revenue was from agriculture, with the balance, 6 per cent, from other segments.
The company’s crown jewel is its graphene power business that holds significant revenue upside potential over the long-run. Key catalysts include: 1) the production ramp-up of graphene powder from its new, fully automated plant in Montreal (completed in July) with a production capacity of 4,000 metric tons per year, 2) future contract agreements that may be announced, and 3) greater adoption of graphene in applications.
Graphene’s attractive properties includes its strength (200 times stronger than steel), elasticity (can stretch by more than 20 per cent of its original length), thin and light weight material, and heat and electricity-conductivity. Yet, graphene powder is expensive, costing between US$60-$200 per kilogram.
NanoXplore aims to deliver graphene powder from its newly constructed facility at a much lower cost, around US$8 per kilogram, enabling it to be a cost-effective alternative to carbon alternatives (e.g. carbon black and carbon fiber) that are typically priced between US$2-$20 per kilogram.
With competitive pricing, graphene powder has the potential to displace carbon black. Carbon black is an additive commonly used in rubber tires as well as other rubber products. Another attractive market opportunity is the electric vehicle market. In lithium ion batteries, graphene has been identified as improving energy capacity and charging speeds.
In a news release issued in July, Chief Operating Officer Rocco Marinaccio said, “The scalability and process of our technology has enabled graphene to break down the cost barriers that previously existed in preventing graphene from becoming a commercially viable additive in the market. We are excited with the opportunities that are in front of us, and the interest that our GrapheneBlack products generate, as we continue to lead the global graphene industry.”
In April, the company completed a $25-million private placement, issuing over 19 million shares at a price per share of $1.30. Martinrea International Inc., the Business Development Bank of Canada, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and Fidelity Investments participated in this financing. Martinrea is the largest shareholder with an ownership position exceeding 24 per cent.
Proceeds from this financing are earmarked to fund research and development related to the use of graphene in lithium ion batteries, as well as to reduce debt, increase its graphene production capacity, U.S. expansion, and for general working capital purposes.
Last week, the company announced a US$3.5-million acquisition of assets located south of the border in Newton, North Carolina. The acquired business sells its composite products for trucks and machinery to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and distributors.
President and Chief Executive Officer Soroush Nazarpour said, “This acquisition gives us a footprint in the United States and provides us with an opportunity to expand our graphene sales and marketing efforts. Potential graphene-enhanced composite products could be produced at the Newton facility for the transportation market and this facility could also house a future US-based graphene production plant.”
Investment thesis highlights
- Strong revenue growth potential stemming from rising production and usage of its competitively priced graphene powder.
- Industry leader: identified as the largest graphene producer in the world with production capacity of 4,000 metric tons per year.
- Growing importance of ESG (environmental, social, and goveranance) investing. NanoXplore aims to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to carbon additives.
- The company has strong, long-term investors, including Martinrea (global automotive parts supplier), the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.
Dividend policy
The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.
Analysts' recommendations
This small-cap materials stock with a market capitalization of $349-million is covered by six analysts and all six analysts have buy recommendations.
The firms providing analyst coverage on the company are: Beacon Securities, Cormark Securities, Echelon Wealth Partners, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, and Raymond James.
Revised recommendations
Last week, National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer increased his target price to $2.75 from $2.25.
Financial forecasts
The company’s fiscal year-end is June 30.
The Street is forecasting revenue of $61.4-million in fiscal 2020, $82.6-million in fiscal 2021, $118.3-million in fiscal 2022, and $155-million in fiscal 2023. The consensus EBITDA estimates are a loss of $5.2-million in fiscal 2020 and turning positive thereafter with expectations of $3.3-million in fiscal 2021, $20.4-million in fiscal 2022, and $36.2-million in fiscal 2023.
Earnings estimates have declined in recent months. To illustrate, four months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $82.6-million for fiscal 2021 (unchanged), $128-million for fiscal 2022, and $180-million for fiscal 2023. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $4.6-million for fiscal 2021, $25.5-million for fiscal 2022, and $48.5-million for fiscal 2023.
Valuation
The stock is not cheap. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 3.1 times the fiscal 2022 consensus estimate.
The average one-year target price is $3.17, implying the stock has 27 per cent upside potential. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $2.25, $2.75, two at $3, and $4.85 (from Marvin Wolff, an analyst at Paradigm Capital).
Insider transaction activities
Year-to-date, there has only been buying activity in the public market reported by insiders – albeit small. However, there has not been any trading activity reported by insiders since the beginning of April.
Chart watch
Year-to-date, the share price is up 83 per cent with most of these gains realized in recent days. Over the past eight trading sessions, the stock price has made a parabolic move, rallying 56 per cent on high volume. On Fri. Oct. 2, over 270,000 shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 60,000 shares.
Given this ‘hockey stick’ pattern characterized by a stable price followed by steep rise, the share price may pause or retreat in the near-term as these rapid gains are digested.
The share price can be volatile with large intraday moves. For instance, on Thurs. Oct. 1, the share price traded as high as $2.44 and as low as $2.18 - a 12-per-cent swing – before closing at $2.28.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching an initial ceiling of resistance around $2.50. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support around $2.30. Failing that, there is technical support around $2.
