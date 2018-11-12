Monday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with five buy calls and a 26% return forecast

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 19 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 67 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a small-cap stock that may resurface on the positive breakouts list. Last week, the company reported better-than-expected third quarter financial results. As a result, five analysts raised their target prices with the average target price implying a potential 26-per-cent return to investors. Year-to-date, the share price is up a respectable 12 per cent. The security I am referring to is GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Quebec-based GDI is a leading provider of janitorial services in North America. Management’s corporate objective is a combination of acquisition and organic (increase customer base and increase services provided to existing customers) growth.

After the market closed on Nov. 7, the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results that lifted the share price by 2 per cent the following trading day. The company reported revenue of $281.8-million, up 16.8 per cent year-over year and ahead of the consensus estimate of $263.3-million. The increase in revenue was attributed to both organic (internal growth of 8.9 per cent) and acquisition growth (6.5 per cent). Record adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was reported, totaling $16.5-million, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $57.2-million. EBITDA margins increased to 5.8 per cent, up from 5.6 per cent reported during the same period last year.

Management’s goal is to reach $2-billion in revenue by the end of 2022. To put this in perspective, the Street is anticipating the company will report $1.16-billion in revenue in 2019. Acquisition growth remains a key objective in order for the company to reach this target. Year-to-date, GDI has announced five acquisitions. On the earnings call, president and chief executive officer Claude Bigras stated, “Our pipeline of strategic opportunities remains strong for the coming year.” He added, “Our balance sheet is strong. Our leverage ratios are within our comfort zone.”

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are six analysts covering this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $394-million, of which five analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (Scott Fromson from CIBC Capital Markets) has a ‘neutral’ recommendation.

The six firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: CIBC Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, GMP Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, five analysts revised their target prices – all higher.

Frederic Tremblay from Desjardins Securities boosted his target price to $23 from $21, as did Neil Linsdell from Industrial Alliance Securities. Martin Landry from GMP Securities bumped his target price up by $1 to $23. Damir Gunja from TD Securities lifted his target price to $24 from $23. Leon Aghazarian from National Bank Financial took his target price up to $24 from $21.50.

Financial forecasts

Strong earnings growth is forecast for the company over the next year.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $57.2-million in 2018, rising over 12 per cent to $64.4-million in 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimate is 66 cents in 2018, and expected to break above the $1 level (consensus estimate is $1.02) in 2019.

In recent months, earnings estimates have climbed higher, in particular for 2019. To illustrate, four months ago, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $55-million for 2018 and $60-million for 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 65 cents for 2018 and 94 cents for 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, shares of GDI are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.1 times the 2019 consensus estimate, in-line with its three-year historical average of 8.3 times but below its peak multiple of approximately 10 times during this time period.

The consensus target price is $23.40, suggesting there is 26 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $19 (the low on the Street is from the analyst at CIBC Capital Markets), three at $23 and two at $24.

Insider transaction activities

Year-to-date, only one insider has reported trades in this stock. In June, management executive Jocelyn Trottier made two small purchases, acquiring a total of 400 shares. Mr. Trottier was the company’s former chief financial officer (from March 2009 to Oct. 2012) and is currently the president of GDI Services (Québec) L.P.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price of this small-cap industrial stock is up nearly 12 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite index.

In recent months, the share price has pulled back, retreating from its 2018 closing high of $19.90 reached on Aug. 21 to close at $17.55 on Nov. 2. Last week, the share price rallied over 5 per cent and climbed above its 50-day moving average. Also positive was the higher than normal trading volume reported last week with over 125,000 shares traded on Friday. This is above the stock’s three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 12,000 shares.

Looking at key overhead resistance and downside support levels, there is initial overhead resistance around $20. There is strong technical support between $17.50 and $18.

