Monday’s TSX breakouts: A top-performing dividend stock that jumped last week on higher earnings expectations

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 16 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 32 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that may soon surface on the positive breakouts list - Cascades Inc. (CAS-T).
Last Friday, the stock price rallied 8 per cent on extremely high volume with over 1.4-million shares traded, well above its three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 390,000 shares. The price strength was fueled by reports that North America’s largest containerboard producer International Paper Co. (IP-N) will be raising containerboard prices by U.S. $50 per ton effective Nov. 1. Should other producers follow suit, current earnings expectations may be too low.
Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 34 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite index, which is down 6 per cent. The average one-year target price implies the share price may appreciate 14 per cent over the next 12 months.
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Quebec-based Cascades is a leading paper and packaging company with four core business segments: containerboard packaging, tissue papers, boxboard Europe, and specialty products. In 2019, the company’s largest business segment was containerboard packaging representing 37.4 per cent of total sales. The second largest business segment was tissue papers, accounting for 30.9 per cent of total sales. Boxboard Europe accounted for 21.5 per cent of total sales, and lastly, specialty products represented 10.2 per cent of total sales.
In terms of geographic sales breakdown, in 2019, 46 per cent was from the United States, 32 per cent was from Canada, and 22 per cent was from Europe. Consequently, with exposure to the U.S. dollar and the Euro, currency fluctuations can impact financial results.
The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec owns approximately 5 per cent of the shares outstanding.
Investment thesis highlights
- Positive industry fundamentals with reports of rising containerboard pricing.
- Potential resurgence of strong tissue demand arising from rising COVID-19 cases.
- Reasonable valuation relative to historical levels and its industry peers.
- Industry leadership: North America’s six largest containerboard producer and North America’s fourth largest tissue paper manufacturer.
- Earnings upside down the road (not imminent) from potential future conversion of its Bear Island manufacturing facility that was acquired in 2018. On the recent earnings call, president and chief executive officer Mario Plourde said, “Trying to plan the Bear Island project today in the COVID situation is a little tricky, and considering that travelling is limited at this point, we’re slowed down in the process and the progression of the project.”
Quarterly earnings
Before the market opened on Aug. 6, the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $186-million, ahead of the Street’s forecast of $152-million, driven by strength in the tissue segment. The tissue segment benefited from a 3 per cent price increase and operational cost savings. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 61 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 31 cents. The share price advanced 1.2 per cent that day.
Dividend policy
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share or 24 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 2.1 per cent.
Analysts' recommendations
This stock is covered by six analysts, of which two analysts have ‘outperform’ recommendations and four analysts have neutral recommendations.
The firms providing analyst coverage on the company are: CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, National Bank Financial, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.
Financial forecasts
The figures below are as of Sept. 25. However, these figures may rise given reports of higher containerboard prices.
The consensus EBITDA estimates are $660-million in 2020, up from $604-million reported in 2019, and $630-million in 2021. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.69 in 2020, up from $1.02 reported in 2019, and $1.70 in 2021.
Earnings expectations have been rising. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $583-million for 2020 and $584-million for 2021. The Street was forecasting earnings per share of $1.19 in 2020 and $1.42 in 2021.
Valuation
The stock is commonly valued using a sum-of-the-parts methodology, applying an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple to the individual business segments.
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.9 times the 2021 consensus estimate, in-line with its five-year historical average. Industry peers, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG-N), and WestRock Co, (WRK-N), for instance, are trading at forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 10.1 times and 7 times, respectively.
The average one-year target price is currently $17.08 (and rising), implying the stock price may appreciate 14 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $15, $15.50, $16.50, $19.50, and $21 (from CIBC’s Hamir Patel).
Revised recommendations
Over the past three days, three analysts have revised their expectations –all higher.
RBC’s Paul Quinn upgraded his recommendation to “sector perform” from “underperform” and increased his target price to $15 from $13.
National Bank Financial’s Zachary Evershed lifted his recommendation to “outperform” from “sector perform” and raised his target price by $3 to $19.50.
CIBC’s Hamir Patel upgraded his recommendation to “outperformer” from “neutral” and raised his target price to $21 from $17.
Insider transaction activities
So far, in the second half of 2020, two insiders have traded shares in the public market – both have been buyers.
Between Aug. 7 and Sept. 10, cofounder Laurent Lemaire, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 18,421 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $14.76 for two accounts. The cost of this investment exceeded $271,000, not including commission charges.
In a relatively small transaction, on Sept. 4, director Nelson Gentiletti invested approximately $35,000 in shares of Cascades. He acquired 2,500 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $13.94.
Chart watch
Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 34 per cent, making it one of the top performing stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index.
On Fri. Sept. 25, the stock price rallied 8 per cent on high volume with over 1.4-million shares traded. This is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 390,000 shares.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has an initial ceiling of resistance around $16. After that, there is resistance around $18. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support between $13.50 and $14, near its 200-day moving average (at $13.24). Failing that, there is strong technical support around $12.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.
