Monday’s TSX breakouts: As markets tumble, a buying opportunity may be emerging for this growth stock

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 49 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 16 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a security that is on the negative breakouts list - Air Canada (AC-T). The recent share price weakness is anticipated to continue as the coronavirus spreads worldwide, the death toll rises, and news that the virus can be spread to others even when an infected person is asymptomatic. The share price closed at a record high of $52.09 on Jan. 13 and since then has dropped over 9 per cent. However, as the share price continues to fall, this may represent a buying opportunity for longer-term investors. This is a stock to watch. The stock is not in oversold territory. The share price has not bottomed yet.
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Montréal-based Air Canada is the country’s largest airline.
Before the market opened on Oct. 29, the company reported its third-quarter financial results, the seasonally strongest quarter. Air Canada reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $1.472-billion, ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.423-billion and up 9 per cent year-over-year. Lower fuel prices drove this improvement. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.27, up from $2.10 reported during the same period last year. Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) increased 5.1 per cent year-over-year. As of Sept. 30, the company’s available capital from cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term investments, and undrawn lines of credit stood at a record $7.355-billion. The share price rallied 3.7per cent that day on high volume. For the past five consecutive quarters, the stock price has rallied 3 per cent or more the day that the company has reported its quarterly financial results.
During the third-quarter, the company generated $553-million in free cash flow and management said it had excess cash of almost $2.7-billion at quarter-end (Note: Management defines excess cash as it total cash and investments less capital required to fund its operations). The company has been repurchasing shares in the market as part of its share buyback program, acquiring 2,111,800 shares at an average price per share of $43.15 in the third-quarter and over 6.4 million shares during the first nine months of 2019. On the third-quarter earnings call, the deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer Mike Rousseau remarked, “As we go forward and we generate free cash flow that gives us greater ability to be more aggressive in buying back shares.”
A potential near-term catalyst is the receipt of regulatory approval for the proposed acquisition of Air Transat, which management hopes to receive by mid-year.
Dividend policy
The company does not pay shareholders a dividend.
Analysts’ recommendations
The stock is well covered by the Street. According to Bloomberg, there are 15 analysts actively covering the stock, of which 12 analysts have buy recommendations and three analysts have neutral recommendations.
Revised recommendations
Earlier this month, four analysts revised their target prices with mixed expectations.
Timothy James, the analyst at TD Securities, trimmed his target price to $56 from $57.
Meanwhile, three analysts raised their forecasts. Cam Doerksen, the analyst at National Bank Financial, increased his target price to $59 from $57. Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta hiked his target price by $5 to $60. Kevin Chiang, the analyst at CIBC Capital Markets, tweaked his target price to $59 from $58.
Financial forecasts
The consensus earnings per share estimates are $3.58 in 2019, rising 25 per cent to $4.49 in 2020, and jumping to $6.02 in 2021.
Valuation
Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple basis or an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple basis.
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 10.5 times the 2020 consensus estimate, which is above its three-year historical average multiple of 8.5 times but below its peak multiple of 14 times during this period. Shares of Air Canada are trading at a P/E multiple of 7.8 times the 2021 consensus estimate. On an EV/EBITDA basis, shares are trading at 3.6 times the 2021 consensus estimate, relatively in-line with the three-year historical average of 3.5 times.
The average one-year target price is $57.19, suggesting there is 21 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $45 (the low on the Street is from Ben Cherniasky, the analyst at Raymond James), $51, $53, $54, $55, $56, four at $59, three at $60, $62, and $65 (the high on the Street is from David Ocampo, the analyst at Cormark Securities).
Insider transaction activity
Year-to-date, there has not been any trading activity reported by insiders.
In Dec., three insiders traded shares in the public market – all were sellers.
Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 16, David Shapiro, senior vice-president – international and regulatory affairs and chief legal officer, exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.49, and sold 16,859 shares at an average price per share of approximately $49.74. After these transactions, this account held 9,424 shares.
On Dec. 16, senior vice-president and chief information officer Catherine (Dyer) Luelo exercised her options, receiving 4,946 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $24.44, and sold 4,946 shares at a price per share of $49.5799, leaving 1,993 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $124,000.
On Dec. 11, Samuel Elfassy, vice-president – safety, exercised his options, receiving 5,417 shares at cost per share of $3.04, and sold 5,417 shares at a price per share of $49.2737 with a remaining account balance of 13,675 shares. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $250,000.
This list features recent insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Chart watch
On Jan. 13, the share price closed at a record high of $52.09. However, as the number of cases of coronavirus increased and concerns about the global economic impact mounted, Air Canada’s share price declined. Over the past nine trading days, the share price has dropped 9 per cent. With today’s market sell-off, the share price is now in correction territory with a double-digit decline from its all-time high.
Looking at the downside, the stock price has technical support around $43.50, near its 200-day moving average (at $43.48), and there is strong technical support around $40.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.