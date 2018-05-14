Monday’s TSX breakouts: Bank stocks have been steadily rising ahead of earnings season

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 47 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 26 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Bank stocks have seen their share prices steadily climb higher in recent weeks, ahead of the earnings parade with Canadian banks set to report their second-quarter financial results later this month.

Currently, only one bank stock appears on the positive breakouts list; however, if companies can deliver strong earnings with positive outlooks, more banks may soon surface on the positive breakouts list.

The security highlighted today is Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T).

If history repeats itself, the company may report solid financial results as it has reported better-than-expected earnings for the past five consecutive quarters.

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Royal Bank is a diversified financial services company, offering services such as personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets operations.

Before the market opened on Feb. 23, the company reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results that came in ahead of the Street’s expectations. The company reported earnings per share of $2.01, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.99. NIM (net interest margin) increased 3 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 7 basis points year-over-year.

Chief financial officer Rod Bolger stated on the earnings call that he expects NIM, “to grow an additional 3 to 5 basis points for the remainder of the year with some quarterly variability depending on further rate increases as well as competitive pricing pressure.” The CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) ratio inched higher from the previous quarter to 11 per cent. Return on equity was 17.4 per cent.

The company will be reporting its second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thurs. May 24 and management will be hosting a conference call at 8 am (EST). The Street is anticipating the company will report earnings per share of $2.05.

The stock is dual-listed trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the same ticker, RY.

Returning capital to shareholders

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share or $3.76 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 3.7 per cent.

Management has historically announced a dividend increase every other quarter, which implies a potential dividend hike may be announced in August when the company releases its third-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results. In Feb., the company announced a 3 per cent increase to its quarterly dividend.

The chief executive officer David McKay has previously indicated that he is comfortable with a payout ratio at the upper end of its targeted 40 per cent to 50 per cent range. In fiscal 2017, the payout ratio was 46 per cent.

In a news release issued on Feb. 23, the company announced the renewal of its share buyback program, in which the company can repurchase up to 30-million shares until Feb. 26, 2019. Under its prior share buyback program, between March 14, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2018, the company repurchased 30-million shares at a volume weighted average price per share of approximately $90.90.

Analysts’ recommendations

So far this year, 16 analysts have issued research reports on the company, of which seven analysts have buy recommendations, seven analysts have hold recommendations, one analyst has an “underweight” recommendation (the analyst at Barclays has maintained this call since 2015) and one analyst has an “underperform” recommendation (the analyst at Macquarie).

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Doug Young, the analyst from Desjardins Securities, trimmed his target price to $111 from $112. In addition, Nigel D’Souza, the analyst from Veritas Investment Research cut his target price to $99 from $103.50.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus earnings per share estimate is $8.37 for fiscal 2018, up from $7.56 reported in fiscal 2017, and forecast to increase nearly 7 per cent to $8.94 in fiscal 2019.

Earnings estimates have been rising. For instance, three months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $8.14 for fiscal 2018 and $8.69 for fiscal 2019.

In comparison to its peers, for CIBC (CM-T), the consensus earnings per share estimate is $11.81 for fiscal 2018 and forecast to increase just under 4 per cent to $12.25 in fiscal 2019. For TD Bank (TD-T), the consensus earnings per share estimate is $6.22 for fiscal 2018 and forecast to increase nearly 7 per cent to $6.64 in fiscal 2019. For the Bank of Montreal (BMO-T), the consensus earnings per share estimate is $8.71 for fiscal 2018 and forecast to increase over 6 per cent to $9.27 in fiscal 2019. For the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T), the consensus earnings per share estimate is $7.04 for fiscal 2018 and forecast to increase 7 per cent to $7.54 in fiscal 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 11.2 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, just below its three-year historical average of 11.4 times. Over the past three years, the stock has traded at a peak multiple of 13 times, suggesting there is room for multiple expansion. At a P/E multiple of 13 times, this would equate to a share price of approximately $116 based on the current 2019 consensus earnings estimate.

The average 12-month target price is $110.76, implying the share price has 10 per cent upside potential over the next year (including the dividend yield, this equates to a potential total return of 14 per cent). Target prices range from a low of U.S.$76 (approximately $97.66 from the analyst at Macquarie) to a high of U.S.$94 (approximately Cdn$121.50 from the analyst at Argus Research). Individual target prices provided by 15 firms are as follows in numerical order (two target prices are denominated in U.S. dollars with the rest expressed in Canadian dollars): U.S. $76, $99, $103, two at $106, $109, $110, two at $111, $113, $114, $115, $117, $118, and U.S. $94 or approximately Cdn. $121.50.

Its peers are trading at the following forward P/E multiples: TD Bank shares are trading at a multiple of 11.2 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, shares of the Bank of Montreal are trading at 10.9 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, shares of the Bank of Nova Scotia are trading at 10.6 times. Finally, shares of CIBC are trading at a forward P/E multiple of 9.4 times.

Insider transaction activity

So far this year, president and chief executive officer David McKay has exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares each month. Most recently, on April 20, Mr. McKay exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (15,636) at a price per share just above $97. His closing portfolio balance remains at 5,873 shares.

In Oct. 2017, the company announced the appointment of Jeffery Yabuki to the company’s board of directors. Year-to-date, Mr. Yabuki has purchased a total of 900 shares, 300 shares in March, 300 shares in April and 300 shares in May. His portfolio now holds 2,900 shares of Royal Bank.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is down 2 per cent. However, the stock price has been volatile, falling 11 per cent from its record closing high of $108.05 reached on January 22 to its lowest closing price in 2018 of $96.06 set on April 13. In recent weeks, the share price has been steadily recovering. Last week, the share price crossed both its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average – a bullish technical signal.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock price has initial overhead resistance around $103, and after that, around $108 (near its record closing high). Looking at the downside, there is initial support around $96, and strong support at $90.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.