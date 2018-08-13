Monday’s TSX breakouts: Based on history, this stock could spike later this week

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 33 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 58 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a company that will be reporting its quarterly earnings results later on Wednesday.

Last quarter, the company reported earnings results that handily beat the Street’s expectations, sending the share price soaring 11 per cent that day. Should the company report solid earnings once again, the stock may resurface on the positive breakouts list. The stock has a history of spiking higher after reporting its earnings, rallying four of the past five quarters.

The security highlighted today is ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Headquartered in Cambridge, Ont., ATS provides automation systems and services to customers across various industries such as life sciences, consumer products, electronics, food and beverage, chemicals, transportation and energy. The company operates 20 manufacturing plants worldwide that are located in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China.

The company will be releasing its first-quarter fiscal 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday Aug. 15. The company’s fiscal year-end is March 31. The Street is anticipating the company will report revenue of $296-million, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $35.9-million and earnings per share of 21 cents.

Last quarter, the company reported solid fourth-quarter results that were well above the Street’s expectations. Before the market opened on May 17, the company reported revenue of $298-million, up 12 per cent year-over-year, beating the consensus estimate of $269-million. Adjusted EBITDA was $37-million, topping the Street’s forecast of $29-million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 22 cents, ahead of the consensus estimate of 16 cents. The company’s backlog, reflective of future revenue, ended the quarter at a record level of $746-million. The share price spiked higher that day, rising 11 per cent on high volume.

On the earnings call, chief executive officer Andrew Hider commented on the company’s record bookings fuelled higher with the addition of two new customers stating, “In consumer products, we have been engaged to produce a warehousing automation application for a new ATS customer, which they plan to deploy across their extensive global network of order fulfillment centers, and in life sciences, we are working to develop a critical manufacturing solution for an innovative wearable product used in the treatment of diabetes.”

Potentially improving ATS’ profitability is the company’s restructuring initiatives, which are well underway and expected to be largely completed in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

This industrial stock with a market capitalization of $1.86-billion is covered by six analysts, of which five analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (from RBC Capital Markets) has a “sector perform” recommendation. The analyst from RBC has maintained the “sector perform” call on the stock since 2009.

The firms providing research coverage on the stock are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Most recently, in May, five analysts revised their expectations – all higher.

Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities increased her target price to $22 from $18. Steve Arthur, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, lifted his target price to $20 from $16. Justin Keywood, the analyst from GMP Securities, increased his target price to $25 from $21. David Tyerman from Cormark Securities lifted his target price by $2 to $22. Mark Neville from Scotia Capital took his target price up to $23 from $20.

Financial forecasts

For fiscal 2019, the Street is forecasting revenue of $1.198-billion, EBITDA of $150-million, and earnings per share of 89 cents. For fiscal 2020, the consensus EBITDA estimate is $164-million and the earnings per share estimate is $1.03.

Financial forecasts have been rising. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $141.6-million for fiscal 2019 and $155-million for fiscal 2020. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 83 cents for fiscal 2019 and 94 cents for fiscal 2020.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.3 times the fiscal 2020 consensus estimate. On a price-to-earnings multiple basis, the stock is trading at 19.2 times the fiscal 2020 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average multiple of 16.6 times but below its peak multiple of approximately 22 times during this period.

The consensus one-year target price is $22.40, implying the share price has 13 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices range from a low of $20 (from the analyst at RBC Capital Markets) to a high of $25 (from the analyst at GMP Securities). Individual target prices provided by five firms are as follows in numerical order: $20, two at $22, $23, and $25.

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, four management executives have traded shares in the public market – all sales.

Most recently, on May 31, Tom Kramer, executive vice-president – global sales and marketing, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,000), leaving 2,825 shares in his account.

That same day, Thomas Wildt, vice-president – operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (28,406), eliminating his portfolio’s position.

On May 30, Jeff Brennan, vice-president – operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (32,906), eliminating his account’s holdings.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up over 27 per cent making it the fifth best-performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite industrial sector index.

The share price is in an uptrend and is just 6 per cent away from its record closing high of $21.05 set back in May.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock has major overhead resistance around $21, near its record closing high. After that, the share price could rise to $25 before there is major resistance. Looking at the downside, there is technical support around $17.50, at its 200-day moving average. Failing that, there is strong support around $15.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.