Monday’s TSX breakouts: This company forecasts record performance in 2018 and increases its dividend by 50%

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 48 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 16 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that appears on the positive breakouts list after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings results. In addition, management’s earnings outlook was bullish with the company announcing a 50-per-cent dividend hike. The stock has nine buy recommendations, and the Street is anticipating the stock will deliver a one-year price return of 18 per cent. The security highlighted today is Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

Story continues below advertisement

The company

Vaughan, Ont.-based Martinrea is an automotive parts supplier with operations worldwide. The company operates 44 facilities in eight countries: 13 plants in Canada, 12 in the United States, 10 plants in Mexico, one plant in Brazil, three plants in Germany, one site in Slovakia, two plants in Spain and two facilities in China. Amongst its top platforms are Ford Escape, GM Equinox/Terrain, Ford Fusion/Edge, GM Malibu/Impala, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Dodge Ram. North American sales represents the majority of the company’s revenue.

After the market closed on May 3, the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results with sales of $964-million and record adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $120-million, exceeding the Street’s forecast of $114-million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, above the consensus estimate of 60 cents per share. Quarterly adjusted operating income margins reached 8.1 per cent. The company has a healthy balance sheet with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.4 times. The following trading day, the share price rallied 9 per cent on high volume with nearly 1-million shares traded.

Management’s outlook was strong.

Executive Chairman Rob Wildeboer remarked the earnings release, “The year 2018 should be a great year for us. Building on the solid start to the year in our first quarter, our second quarter sales, excluding tooling sales, should range from $860 million to $900 million, and adjusted net earnings per share should range from 62 cents to 66 cents per share. As previously disclosed, we see operating margins improving over time to 9 per cent or more by 2020 and 2020 revenues to exceed $4 billion, based on our budgetary assumptions.”

On the earnings call, he added, “Looking forward to the rest of the year and beyond, we anticipate another record year of financial performance.”

NAFTA uncertainty is a key concern for investors. Mr. Wildeboer made the following comments on the call, “The negotiations continue and may be closer to resolution at least on the auto side. We think there will be higher rules of origin numbers, that’s probably a good thing for us. We think there will be a minimum wage jurisdiction component for vehicles, although the details and impact of that may be unclear. We don’t think that that’s a good thing for the competitiveness of our industry as a whole, so wouldn’t support it in principal, but if our customers can live with that, so can we. We think there will be a NAFTA and that’s a good thing and it will not have really bad things, like border adjustment taxes or overly period of measures and that’s a good thing too.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“From a purely Martinrea perspective, I would like to emphasize that we have a terrific North American footprint, and approximately half of our North America revenue is coming from the U.S. and the other half from Mexico and Canada. We’ve almost 5,000 employees in the U.S., double that of Canada and about the same amount in Mexico as the U.S. We are a U.S. supplier, a Canadian supplier and a Mexican supplier. And for NAFTA purposes, a key point for us is that 90% of our products or more are shipped intra-country, from our plant to a customer plant in the same country. We locate near our customers. We will continue to do so. In that sense, on a relative basis, we are as well positioned as any supplier for a NAFTA disruption or tougher NAFTA content rules. Indeed, we may have a good competitive advantage vis-à-vis other suppliers.”

Dividend policy

Last week, management announced a 50 per cent dividend increase, raising its quarterly dividend to 4.5 cents per share from 3 cents per share. This equates to an annual dividend of 18 cents per share and an annualized yield of 1.1 per cent.

On the earnings call, Mr. Wildeboer commented on the dividend increase stating, “It reflects our confidence in the future. As you can see from our product awards, we see and have many opportunities to invest in our business, which is a priority and we intend to deploy our cash to strengthen our operations and to take advantage of the right opportunities.”

With respect to returning capital to investors, he remarked on the call, “Some have asked us whether we could consider some share repurchases in the future, given the continued strengthening of our balance sheet? The answer is yes, of course, if as and when appropriate.”

Analysts’ recommendations

Story continues below advertisement

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of just under $1.5-billion, is well covered by the Street with 11 analysts covering the company. There are nine analysts with buy recommendations and two analysts have hold recommendations.

The 11 firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP Securities, Macquarie, Paradigm Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised recommendations

Several analysts bumped their target prices higher after the company reported solid first quarter financial results. Peter Sklar, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, raised his target price to $21 from $18. Steven Arthur from RBC Capital Markets took his target price up to $23 (the high on the Street) from $22. Mark Neville from Scotia Capital lifted his target price to $20 from $19. Brian Morrison from TD Securities increased his target price to $20 from $18.50.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $440-million in 2018, rising 9 per cent to $480-million the following year. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $2.21 in 2018 and forecast to increase nearly 14 per cent to $2.51 in 2019.

Earnings revisions have been positive. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $416-million for 2018 and $457-million for 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.12 for 2018 and $2.37 for 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple just under 4 times the 2018 consensus estimate, below with its five-year historical average of 4.5 times.

On a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 6.7 times the 2019 consensus estimate, in-line with its five-year historical average of 6.6 times.

The average 12-month target price is $19.89, implying the share price has 18 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices provided by 10 firms are as follows in numerical order: two at $17, $18, $19, three at $20, two at $21, and $23.

Insider transaction activity

Insiders have been accumulating shares in the market.

Most recently, in a relatively small transaction that occurred on March 29, Bruce Johnson, Executive Vice-President – Metallics, purchased 1,300 shares at a price per share of $15.02, increasing his account’s holdings to 38,201 shares.

Prior to that, on March 28, President and Chief Executive Officer Pat D’Eramo bought 16,610 shares at an average cost per share just above $15, lifting his portfolio’s position to 125,101 shares.

On March 27, Juan Nardiz, President of Martinrea Honsel, accumulated 6,645 shares at a price per share of $15.1875, boosting his account balance to 93,129 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, this consumer discretionary stock is up 5 per cent, underperforming its peer Magna International Inc. (MG-T), which is up 9 per cent, but outperforming its industry peer, Linamar Corp. (LNR-T), which is down 1 per cent.

Shares of Martinrea have an initial ceiling of resistance around $18, and after that around $19, which is close to its record closing high of $19.13 set back in October 2017.

On a pullback, the stock price has support around $15.50, near its 50-day moving average (at $15.46). Failing that, there is strong support around $14, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $13.75).

This small-cap stock is relatively liquid. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 360,000 shares.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.