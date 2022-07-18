On today’s Breakouts report, there are nine stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 68 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security on the positive breakouts list: DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT-UN-T). The Trust began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Feb. 2021 and was in a downtrend until Feb. 2022, when the unit price finally stabilized. In recent months, the unit price has been recovering. Year-to-date, DRI is the second best performing stock in the S&P/TSX Small-Cap HealthCare Sector with a gain of 22 per cent as of the close on July 15. The unit price is still trading well below its initial public offering price. That being said, the recent positive price momentum may continue. On the first-quarter earnings call held on May 11, management stated that two royalty deals may be announced within roughly the next 60 days – which means any day now.

The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts. The average target price is C$14.92, which implies a potential price return of 81 per cent over the next 12 months.

A brief outline on DRI is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The Trust

Toronto-based DRI holds a diversified portfolio of 18 pharmaceutical royalties, generating income from 14 pharmaceutical products including Spinraza, Eylea and Xolair as of March 31. The products are marketed by companies such as AstraZeneca, Biogen, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Regeneron and Roche.

DRI trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the tickers DHT-UN-T (denominated in Canadian dollars) and DHT-U-T (denominated in U.S. dollars).

Investment thesis

· Recession resistance: generates royalty streams from sales of pharmaceutical products.

· Growth through the purchase of pharmaceutical royalties. Management targets deploying between $650-million and $750-million in royalty deals by 2026 (has completed $161-million to-date) funded from cash, royalty income generated and its credit facility. In April, the credit facility was increased to $350-million from $150-million. In 2021, DRI completed two royalty transactions. In the first-quarter of 2022, DRI funded one royalty deal.

· Attractive yield.

· Key potential risks: 1) patent expirations; 2) regulatory risks; 3) ability to complete new royalty transactions; 4) competitive environment; 5) expiration of royalty entitlements.

Quarterly earnings

All financial figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

After the market closed on May 10, DRI reported its first-quarter financial results. Total income was $21-million. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $17.8-million, relatively in-line with the Street’s forecast of $17.5-million. Adjusted earnings per unit came in at 49 cents. The following day, the unit price declined 1 per cent.

On the earnings call, chief executive officer of DRI Capital Inc. Behzad Khosrowshahi indicated that a couple of deals could be announced in the near-term: “We have three deals right now that are effectively under exclusivity and we hope to be able to close on at least two of these transactions in the next 60 days or so.”

Returning capital to its unitholders

The company pays its unitholders a quarterly dividend of U.S. 7.5 cents per unit or U.S. 40 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.8 per cent – excluding the yearly special distributions.

In January, the company paid its unitholders a special distribution of U.S. 22 cents per trust unit.

Management intends to distribute between 20 per cent and 30 per cent of its available cash generated each year with four quarterly distributions along with one special distribution.

During the first quarter, the Trust repurchased 477,980 units at an average price per unit of U.S. $5.25 as part of its share buyback program. In April, the Trust repurchased 1,043,070 units. Under its normal course issuer bid, the Trust can purchase up to 2,500,000 units until Oct. 4, 2022.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are six analysts providing research coverage on the company and all six analysts have buy recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital, Scotiabank and Truist Securities.

Revised recommendations

In May, three analysts revised their target prices.

· Industrial Alliance’s Chelsea Stellick reduced her target price by $1 to Cdn $13.

· National Bank Financial’s Endri Leno tweaked his target price to US $9.75 from US $10.

· Scotiabank’s Adam Buckham trimmed his target price to US $14 from US $16.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are US $79.2-million for 2022, increasing to US $85.6-million in 2023.

The consensus EBITDA estimates have been relatively stable. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were US $78.7-million for 2022 and US $83.3-million for 2023.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis as well as on a discounted cash flow basis.

According to Bloomberg, the Trust is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.4 times the 2023 consensus estimate.

According to Bloomberg, the average one-year target price is Cdn $14.92, implying the unit price may appreciate 81 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows: U.S. $9.75, Cdn $13, US $14, Cdn $14, Cdn. $14.50, US $15 (from Truist Securities’ Gregory Fraser).

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chart watch

Trading history is brief since the Trust just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Feb. 11, 2021. As a result, technical analysis is limited.

The unit price is trading 37 per cent below its initial offering price of US $10. Immediately after the unit price started trading on the TSX in Feb. 2021, the unit price came under pressure, making lower high and lower lows over the next 12 months. In Feb. 2022, the unit price stabilized and has since been recovering.

Year-to-date, the unit price is up 22 per cent, making it the second best performing stock in the S&P/TSX SmallCap HealthCare Sector, behind Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD-T), which is up 42 per cent. Over the past month, DRI’s unit price is up 8.4 per cent.

Looking a key resistance and support levels, the unit price is approaching an initial ceiling of resistance around Cdn. $8.70, near its 2022 closing high (closed at Cdn. $8.69 on April 12). After that, there is overhead resistance around Cdn. $10. Looking at the downside, units of DRI have initial support between Cdn. $7 and Cdn. $7.50, close to its 50-day moving average at Cdn. $7.49 and its 200-day moving average at Cdn. $7.26. Failing that, there is strong technical support around Cdn $6.

This small-cap security has low liquidity, which can increase price volatility. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 43,000 units.

ESG Risk Rating

Looking at three risk rating providers, Sustainalytics, MSCI and Bloomberg, the company currently does not have an ESG risk score.

Positive Breakouts Juily 15 close CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. 69.00 DHT-UN-T DRI Healthcare Trust 8.25 FRX-T Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.74 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc 5.65 MDNA-T Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. 1.78 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc 88.29 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp 138.65 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc 34.50 VMD-T Viemed Healthcare Inc. 9.35 Negative Breakouts AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 55.53 AP-UN-T Allied Properties REIT 32.19 USA-T Americas Gold and Silver Corp 0.695 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc 0.41 AI-T Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp 11.24 ORA-T Aura Minerals Inc. 6.96 AYA-T Aya Gold & Silver Inc. 5.23 BTO-T B2Gold Corp 4.13 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp 20.40 CSH-UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences 10.81 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. 3.39 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc 81.95 CGO-T Cogeco Inc 65.56 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd 4.30 DII-B-T Dorel Industries Inc 5.56 DIR-UN-T Dream Industrial REIT 11.81 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc 5.81 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp 7.14 EDV-T Endeavour Mining Corp. 24.90 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd 5.10 EQX-T Equinox Gold Corp. 5.03 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd 7.77 FC-T Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp 11.50 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp 165.72 GSY-T goeasy Ltd 96.27 GGD-T GoGold Resources Inc 1.71 FOOD-T Goodfood Market Corp. 1.36 GCM-T Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 3.14 GRT-UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust 73.82 GRN-T Greenlane Renewables Inc. 0.62 III-T Imperial Metals Corp 2.40 IIP-UN-T InterRent REIT 11.57 KMP-UN-T Killam Apartment REIT 16.40 K-T Kinross Gold Corp 3.99 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp 25.83 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc 7.87 MND-T Mandalay Resources Corp 2.22 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp 16.01 MUX-T McEwen Mining Inc. 0.47 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd 11.70 MTA-X Metalla Royalty & Streaming Limited 5.78 MRT-UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 5.04 NFG-X New Found Gold Corp. 5.21 NGD-T New Gold Inc 0.91 NGT-T Newmont Corp. 71.33 NOU-X Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. 4.90 OLA-T Orla Mining Ltd. 3.12 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 12.66 OSK-T Osisko Mining Inc. 2.57 PAAS-T Pan American Silver Corp 23.79 PLZ-UN-T Plaza Retail REIT 3.92 PYR-T PyroGenesis Canada Inc. 1.90 REI-UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 19.39 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada 118.63 RUP-X Rupert Resources Ltd. 3.91 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd 7.12 SMT-T Sierra Metals Inc 0.83 SKE-T Skeena Resources Ltd. 5.92 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc 56.49 SYZ-T Sylogist Ltd. 6.25 TXP-T Touchstone Exploration Inc. 0.88 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc 3.15 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd 3.00 FORA-T VerticalScope Holdings Inc. 9.34 VGCX-T Victoria Gold Corp. 8.53 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd 9.76 WRN-T Western Copper and Gold Corp. 1.67 WPM-T Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 44.04 Sources: Bloomberg, The Globe and Mail

Please note that this is not an investment recommendation.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

