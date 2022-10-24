On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 17 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 23 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that is just 3 per cent away from setting a new record high - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T). Such a move higher would put this company on the positive breakouts list.

The stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation with a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 14.8 times the fiscal 2024 consensus earnings estimate, below its historical 10-year average multiple of 16.6 times. The stock has a forecast average 12-month price return of 19 per cent and 14 buy recommendations.

A brief outline on Couche-Tard is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Quebec-based, Alimentation Couche-Tard is a leading convenience store operator with operations worldwide.

As of July 17, the company had 9,087 convenience stores in North America and 2,704 stores in Europe and 366 corporate stores in Hong Kong. The company also has more than 1,900 stores operated internationally under licensing agreements countries and territories, including Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The company’s core banners are Circle K and Couche-Tard (97 per cent of stores in Canada and approximately 91 per cent of U.S. stores are under the banner Circle K).

In terms of its fiscal 2022 geographic revenue breakdown (the company’s fiscal year-end is in April), 66 per cent of total revenue stemmed from the U.S., 21 per cent came from Europe and other regions, and 13 per cent was from Canada.

In terms of its fiscal 2022 revenue breakdown by product, 72 per cent of total revenue stemmed from fuel, 26 per cent from merchandise and services, LIKE cigarettes and other tobacco products and food and 1 per cent was indicated as other sources.

There is seasonality in the company’s earnings with the lowest earnings traditionally reported in its company’s fourth-quarter.

Investment thesis

Seasoned management team with a proven track record.

Delivered earnings growth over the years. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 33 US cents in fiscal 2011, 40 US cents in 2012, 56 US cents in 2013, 68 US cents in 2014, 90 US cents in 2015, US$1.04 in 2016, US$1.11 cents in 2017, US$1.30 in 2018, US$1.66 in 2019, US$1.97 in 2020, US$2.45 in 2021, and US$2.60 in 2022.

Consolidator in a highly fragmented industry. Couche-Tard’s U.S. market share is approximately 5 per cent.

Very healthy balance sheet. At quarter-end, the leverage ratio (net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA) was a conservative 1.31 times, below management’s target of 2.25 times. This provides management with amble financial flexibility to fund future acquisitions.

Attractive valuation.

Longer-term potential risk: growing popularity and availability of electric vehicles.

Quarterly earnings

After the market closed on Aug. 30, the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 85 US cents, above the consensus estimate of 73 US cents per share and up 20 per cent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was US$1.505-billion, surpassing the Street’s forecast of US$1.347-billion and up 10.6 per cent year-over-year. Same-store merchandise sales expanded 3.5 per cent in the U.S., rose 2.8 per cent in Europe, but decreased 1.3 per cent in Canada. In the U.S., fuel gross margin jumped to 49 US cents per gallon and 14 US cents per litre in Canada. Management attributed this strength to positive market condition and optimization of its supply chain. Return on equity and return on capital employed stood at 22.4 per cent and 15.9 per cent, respectively.

Management has been successfully navigating its operations in a very challenging environment.

On the earnings call, president and chief executive officer Brian Hannasch remarked, “No doubt this has once again been a challenging quarter, especially in terms of inflation and high fuel prices and the impact that has on our customers and our team members. I’m proud of how we’ve operated and held up during this volatile period. We’ve been able to keep our costs below inflation, deliver value to customers with our localized data driven initiatives and strong performance of our private label products. While inflationary pressures persist, I’m encouraged by recent economic indicators in several of our key markets. Declining fuel prices and the improved staffing situation are also positive.”

“Historically, the company has grown largely through acquisition growth (around 70-per-cent acquisition growth and 30 per cent organic, or internal, growth). Going forward, management targets its growth to be around 60 per cent organic and 40 per cent from acquisitions. Management is focused on acquisition growth in the U.S. and Asia. When asked on the earnings call about acquisition opportunities and valuations, the CEO said, “In terms of M&A [mergers and acquisitions] environment overall, I would say we’re seeing good deal flow. I think last quarter, we said it was more in Europe. I’d say we’ve seen more deal flow activity in the U.S. in the last few weeks. And while we are uncertain as to where valuations are today just because it’s been a bit quiet, I think with the higher interest rates and certainly some uncertainty around EBITDA and go-forward trends and all those things, recession and all that, I’m hoping the uncertainty that’s out there today does create an environment where we can be acquisitive. As Claude [chief financial officer Claude Tessier] mentioned, the balance sheet is in good shape, it’s ready. We’ve got the appetite and the capabilities. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed we get something done.”

Returning capital to shareholders

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share, or 44 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to a current annualized yield of 0.8 per cent.

During the first-quarter of fiscal 2023, the company repurchased 10,940,400 shares as part of its share buyback program for $478-million.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 15 analysts that actively cover this consumer staples stock, of which 14 analysts have buy-equivalent recommendations and one analyst (Greg Badishkanian at Wolfe Research has a “peer perform” recommendation).

The firms that provide recent research coverage on the company are: ARC Independent Research, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, National Bank Financial, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotiabank, Stifel Canada, TD Securities, Veritas Investment Research, Wells Fargo and Wolfe Research.

Revised recommendations

Since the beginning of September, three analysts have raised their target prices.

Arc’s Jim Marrone by $6 to $68.

Desjardins’ Chris Li to $65 from $63.

TD’s Mike Van Aelst to $69 from $67.

Financial forecasts

Currently, very little earnings growth is forecast for the company. However, potential acquisitions announced may propel fiscal 2024 earnings estimates higher. The consensus earnings per share estimates are US$2.85 in fiscal 2023 and US$2.89 in fiscal 2024.

The consensus earnings estimate has increased for fiscal 2023 and remained steady for fiscal 2024. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting earnings per share of US$2.55 for fiscal 2023 and US$2.87 for fiscal 2024.

Valuation

The stock is inexpensive relative to historical levels.

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 14.8 times the fiscal 2024 consensus estimate. This valuation is below the stock’s 10-year historical average P/E multiple of 16.6 times.

The average 12-month target price is $67.85, implying the stock has 19 per cent upside potential over the next year. This average excludes JP Morgan’s price target of $55, which is based on the next three months. Individual target prices are: $55 (from JP Morgan’s John Royall who has near-term target price of $55 based on the next three months), $63, $64, four at $65, $66, two at $68, $69, $70, $75 and $79 (from RBC’s Irene Nattel).

Insider transaction activity

On Sept. 12, co-founder and director Jacques D’Amours sold a total of 10,110 shares at an average price per share of roughly $59.77 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Fondation D’Amours), trimming this specific account’s holdings to 1,045,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $604,000, excluding trading fees.

Chart watch

The stock is just 3 per cent away from setting a new record high (closed at $60.19 on Sept. 12, 2022).

Year-to-date, the share price is up 9.8 per cent, topping the return for the S&P/TSX consumer staples index, which is up 2.8 per cent. Couche-Tard is the second best performing stock in the sector, behind Saputo Inc. (SAP-T), whose shares are up 11.8 per cent so far this year. The consumer staples sector is the second best performing sector in the S&P/TSX composite index in 2022, behind the energy sector, which is up 27.3 per cent.

Looking at key technical resistance and support levels, there is a major ceiling of resistance around $60, near its record closing high. After that, there is resistance around $65. Looking at the downside, there is strong technical support around $55, close to its 200-day moving average (at $54.77). Failing that, there is support around the $50 level.

ESG Risk Rating

According to risk provider Sustainalytics, Couche-Tard has an ESG (environmental, social and governance) risk score of risk score of 22.2 as of Feb. 7, 2022. A risk score of between 20 and 30 reflects a ‘medium risk’ rating.

