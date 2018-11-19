Monday’s TSX breakouts: This top-performing tech stock continues to benefit from marijuana legalization

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 12 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 39 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that may resurface on the positive breakouts list.

Last month, the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results that sent the share price soaring over 12 per cent. Management also raised its top line guidance for the year. Year-to-date, this is the fourth-best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite index given the company’s strong growth profile. The security I am referring to is Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Ottawa-based Shopify Inc. is an e-commerce company serving businesses in approximately 175 countries. Its software allows customers to perform functions such as inventory management, order and payment processing, and shipments of orders.

Before the market opened on Oct. 25, the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Revenue came in at $270-million, up 58 per cent year-over-year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $258-million. Breaking revenue down between to two reporting segments, subscription solutions revenue was $120.5-million, up 46 per cent year-over-year, while merchant solutions revenue was $149.5-million, up 68 per cent year-over-year. The share price rallied 12 per cent that day on high trading volume. Management raised its full year guidance, now anticipating revenue for the year to be between $1.045-billion and $1.055-billion.

There is seasonality in the company’s business with the fourth quarter traditionally the strongest quarter due to the holiday season, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For the fourth quarter, management is guiding to revenue of between $315-million and $325-million.

On the earnings call, the company’s chief operating officer Harley Finkelstein commented on opportunities created from the expanding marijuana market stating, “While we don’t normally call out specific verticals, we have been fielding several questions about this one, given how new it is and the fact that it is a highly regulated industry. We’ve actually already been the platform of choice for license producers of medical cannabis in Canada for years so with the legalization of cannabis for recreational use, Shopify was a natural fit. We are now powering recreational cannabis sales for the largest Canadian provincial governments as well as the leading license producers and private retailers. These retailers recognize that Shopify’s technology is uniquely positioned to help them adapt to the demands of regulators and fulfill key requirements. We are proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in a tight period of time, given the complexities and introducing a new and regulated industry.”

The stock is dual-listed, trading on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the same ticker, SHOP.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

The stock is well covered by both Canadian and U.S. firms.

Since the company released its third-quarter earnings results, 17 analysts have issued buy recommendations and 10 analysts have issued hold recommendations.

Revised recommendations

Last month, Ross MacMillan, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, bumped his target price to US$159 from US$157. Tom Forte, the analyst from D.A. Davidson & Co., raised his target price to US$150 from US$130. Blair Abernethy from Industrial Alliance Securities lifted his target price to US$170 from US$165. Gus Papageorgiou from Macquarie increased his target price by $3 to US$185. Colin Sebastian from Baird raised his target price to US$165 from US$150. Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities tweaked his target price higher to US$190 from US$188. Todd Coupland from CIBC Capital Markets trimmed his target price to US$175 from US$180.

Financial forecasts

The company has a strong growth profile. The consensus revenue estimates are US$1.05-billion in 2018, rising over 39 per cent to US$1.47-billion in 2019. The Street anticipates Shopify will report revenue of $1.9-billion in 2020. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 30 cents in 2018, 68 cents in 2019 and $1.49 in 2020.

Revenue expectations have been steadily increasing. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus revenue estimates for 2018 and 2019 were US$1.03-billion and US$1.43-billion, respectively. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 19 cents for 2018 and 59 cents for 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales) multiple of 9.9 times the 2019 consensus estimate. Looking back to mid-2017, the stock is trading at a multiple that is around the mid-point of its historical trading range.

The average one-year target price is US$160.30, implying the stock price may have 6 per cent upside potential.

Insider transaction activities

Between Nov 1 and Nov. 14, Steven Collins, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 12,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$142.47, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from these sales amounted to over US$1.7-million.

Chart watch

This technology stock is the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX information technology sector and the fourth-best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite index year-to-date with the share price up over 56 per cent.

Looking at key overhead resistance and downside support levels, the share price is approaching initial overhead resistance around $200 (Canadian). After that, there is a ceiling of resistance around $230, close to its record closing high of $229.34 reached on June 20. There is initial downside support around $180, just below its 200-day moving average (at $186.35). Failing that, there is strong support around $160.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.