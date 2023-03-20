On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 23 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), roughly half of which are gold stocks, and 115 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a gold stock that appears on the positive breakouts list - Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T). On Friday, the share price rallied 9 per cent on high volume with over 3.3 million shares traded, well above its three month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 950,000 shares. On Friday, Orla was the second best performing stock out of 224 stocks in the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index.

A brief outline on Orla is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Orla is a junior gold producer focused on three open pit projects. In 2022, commercial production began at its 100 per cent owned Camino Rojo Oxide gold project in Mexico. In addition, the company has two exploration and development projects - its 100-per-cent owned Cerro Quema gold project in Panama and its 100-per-cent owned South Railroad gold project in Nevada. For 2023, management has committed $20-million in exploration spending to Rojo Oxide, $10-million to South Railroad and $3-million to Cerro Quema.

The company has an experienced leadership team and well-known shareholders.

Chairman Chuck Jeannes is the former president and chief executive officer of Goldcorp Inc., which was acquired by Newmont Mining Corp.. Orla’s president and chief executive officer Jason Simpson is the former chief operating officer of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG-T). Major shareholders include Newmont Mining with an ownership position of over 14 per cent. Pierre Lassonde, the former president of Newmont Mining, has an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent. And Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T) owns over 7 per cent of the shares outstanding.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Quarterly earnings and outlook

After the market closed on March 16, the company reported its better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.

Gold production totaled 32,017 ounces, bringing gold production for the year up to 109,596 ounces, which was at the top end of management’s full year production guidance of between 100,000 and 110,000 ounces. All-in sustaining costs were US$634 per ounce in the fourth quarter and US$611 for the year, which was at the low end of management’s full year guidance of between US$600 and US$700. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 7 US cents for the quarter, above the consensus estimate of 4 US cents. In 2022, adjusted earnings per share totaled 21 US cents. The company ended the year with US$96-million of cash on its balance sheet.

Management re-iterated its 2023 outlook calling for gold production of between 100,000 and 110,000 ounces, relatively unchanged from 2022, and AISC of between US$750 and US$850 per ounce, up from US$611 reported in 2022. In the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, it addressed the higher expected AISC, “The increase in AISC over 2022 is due primarily to increased maintenance costs, price inflation, and an increase G&A [general and administrative] costs at corporate office as we added a third project with South Railroad in 2022.”

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $1.86-billion is covered by seven analysts on the Street, of which six analysts have buy-equivalent recommendations and one analyst (Cormark’s Richard Gray) has a “market perform” recommendation.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, Paradigm Capital, Scotiabank, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Last month, Desjardins’ John Sclodnick raised his target price to $6.50 from $6.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings per share estimates are 9 cents in 2023, down from 21 US cents reported in 2022, and rising to 23 US cents in 2024. The Street is anticipating Orla to report cash flow per share of 14 US cents in 2023 and 31 US cents the following year.

Over recent months, estimates for this year have retreated after management provided its 2023 guidance in January that fell short of the Street’s expectations. Three months ago, the Street was forecasting earnings per share of 23 US cents and cash flow per share of 31 US cents in 2023.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-NAV (net asset value) basis.

The average one-year target price is $6.79, implying the share price may appreciate nearly 12 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are: $5.75 (from Cormark’s Richard Gray), $6.25, $6.50, two at $7, and two at $7.50.

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 11 per cent with most of this gain occurring on March 17. Orla’s share price rallied over 9 per cent, making it the second best performing stock in the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index.

In terms of key technical resistance and support levels, the stock faces major resistance around $7, near its record closing high of $7.19 set on Jan. 4, 2021. Looking at the downside, the stock has initial technical support around $5. Failing that, there is strong support around $4.

ESG Risk Rating

According to Sustainalytics, Orla has an ESG (environmental, social and governance) risk rating of 44.6 as of Feb. 27, 2023. A rating of more than 40 reflects “severe” risk.

POSITIVE BREAKOUTS March 17 close AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc $15.56 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $10.92 BEPC-T Brookfield Renewable Corp. $42.92 CXB-T Calibre Mining Corp. $1.19 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $106.46 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $9.79 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $13.57 EMA-T Emera Inc $55.92 FTS-T Fortis Inc $57.91 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $175.09 MUX-T McEwen Mining Inc. $10.95 NFG-X New Found Gold Corp. $5.97 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $3.09 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $50.59 OLA-T Orla Mining Ltd. $6.09 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd $20.61 PRYM-X Prime Mining Corp. $2.30 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.93 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $32.13 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $170.74 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $20.31 TUD-X Tudor Gold Corp. $1.36 VMD-T Viemed Healthcare Inc. $13.45 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS AAV-T Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd $7.74 AIM-T Aimia Inc $3.28 AC-T Air Canada $18.11 AP-UN-T Allied Properties REIT $24.59 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $21.92 HOT-UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $2.47 ANRG-T Anaergia Inc. $3.33 APS-T Aptose Biosciences Inc $0.68 AX-UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $7.86 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $18.69 APR-UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.53 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $117.07 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $4.37 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $5.51 BRAG-T Bragg Gaming Group Inc. $4.80 BTB-UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $3.53 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $3.98 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $68.65 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corp. $2.74 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $6.62 CRDL-T Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. $0.65 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $106.24 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $21.34 CEU-T CES Energy Solutions Corp. $2.57 CHE-UN-T Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund $7.98 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $9.37 CHP-UN-T Choice Properties REIT $14.22 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $12.87 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $7.58 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $54.48 CTS-T Converge Technology Solutions Corp. $4.07 CSW-A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd $15.00 CJR-B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $1.59 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $7.98 CRR-UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $14.91 DNTL-T dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. $7.98 DXT-T Dexterra Group Inc. $5.05 DII-B-T Dorel Industries Inc $4.17 MPCT-UN-T Dream Impact Trust $3.08 D-UN-T Dream Office REIT $14.82 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $22.81 DHT-UN-T DRI Healthcare Trust $7.25 EMP-A-T Empire Co Ltd $34.16 ENB-T Enbridge Inc $50.19 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $7.89 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $17.95 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $54.68 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $10.37 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $6.10 FRX-T Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. $11.30 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $7.70 FAF-T Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. $1.07 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd $13.62 FEC-T Frontera Energy Corp. $11.36 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $44.00 GXE-T Gear Energy Ltd $0.92 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $12.80 HLS-T HLS Therapeutics Inc. $7.01 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $40.24 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $61.56 INO-UN-T Inovalis REIT $3.64 IPO-T InPlay Oil Corp. $2.39 KEY-T Keyera Corp $28.51 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $4.95 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $31.44 LGO-T Largo Resources Ltd. $6.60 LNR-T Linamar Corp $61.26 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $7.52 MG-T Magna International Inc $68.91 MRC-T Morguard Corp. $103.45 NEO-T Neo Performance Materials Inc. $8.97 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $8.46 NEXT-T NextSource Materials Inc. $2.21 NWH-UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $8.83 OBE-T Obsidian Energy Ltd. $7.75 OPS-T Opsens Inc. $1.66 OGI-T Organigram Holdings Inc. $0.84 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $28.12 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $11.41 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $41.75 PET-T Pet Value Holdings Ltd. $36.62 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $6.92 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $62.15 PMZ-UN-T Primaris REIT $13.37 PRMW-T Primo Water Corp. $19.51 REI-UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $20.07 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $127.26 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $10.64 SGR-UN-T Slate Grocery REIT $13.35 SOT-UN-T Slate Office REIT $3.70 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $22.60 SRU-UN-T SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $26.15 STEP-T STEP Energy Services Ltd. $3.03 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $60.56 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $39.54 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $7.88 SYZ-T Sylogist Ltd. $5.05 TRP-T TC Energy Corp. $51.03 LEV-T The Lion Electric Company $2.64 TWM-T Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. $0.88 LCFS-T Tidewater Renewables Ltd. $8.30 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $77.90 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $7.96 TA-T TransAlta Corp $10.94 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $2.96 TCN-T Tricon Residential Inc $10.32 TNT-UN-T True North Commercial REIT $3.49 URE-T Ur-Energy Inc $1.23 NPK-T Verde Agritech Ltd. $4.93 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $16.57 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $1.09 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $9.52 WILD-T WildBrain Ltd. $2.16 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $1.74 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $12.90 Source: Bloomberg

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

This report should not be considered an investment recommendation.

