Odds now heavily favour BoC rate cut next week after unexpectedly weak GDP data: traders and economists

Money markets are placing significantly higher bets on a Bank of Canada rate cut next week following a softer-than-expected Canadian GDP report this morning as well as a market-friendly inflation reading in the U.S.

Implied probabilities in swap markets imply just over an 80% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the June 5 Bank of Canada policy meeting, up from about 66% odds prior to the 830 a.m. ET data. Those odds were only at about 60% earlier this week. Bond yields immediately fell after the data, with the Canada five-year government bond yield declining about 10 basis points.

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.7% in the first quarter and real gross domestic product likely rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, data showed on Friday. The quarterly growth rate was slower than the 2.2% pace forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, as well as the Bank of Canada’s 2.8% forecast. Fourth-quarter GDP growth was revised to an annualized rate of 0.1% from 1.0% reported initially.

The GDP report shows that Canada’s economy did not rebound from a soft patch last year as strongly as data initially suggested. Friday’s report is the last major data to be released ahead of the BoC’s interest rate announcement next week, when three-quarters of the 29 economists polled by Reuters this month expect a 25 basis-point cut.

Meanwhile, the U.S. released its Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index at the same time, which suggested progress on taming inflation. Core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.2% last month against expectations of a 0.3% increase. Stock futures immediately turned green on the data.

The following table details how swaps markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to data from LSEG (formerly known as Refinitiv Eikon) minutes after the GDP figures were released. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5 per cent. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 5-Jun-24 4.797 81.2 18.8 0 24-Jul-24 4.6918 89.1 10.9 0 4-Sep-24 4.5694 94.4 5.6 0 23-Oct-24 4.4856 96.3 3.7 0 11-Dec-24 4.4029 97.5 2.5 0

And here’s how markets were pricing in monetary policy changes just prior to the data being released:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 5-Jun-24 4.8342 66.3 33.7 0 24-Jul-24 4.7414 78.8 21.2 0 4-Sep-24 4.6231 88.8 11.2 0 23-Oct-24 4.5384 92.6 7.4 0 11-Dec-24 4.4564 95 5 0

Here’s how economists and market strategists are reacting to this morning’s GDP data in written commentaries:

Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist, Royal Bank of Canada

The downside surprise in Canada’s Q1 GDP growth likely removes the last potential barrier preventing the BoC from easing off the monetary policy brakes with an interest rate cut next week. The economic data still hasn’t deteriorated in a way that is forcing urgent BoC action, but a slow bleed over the last 2 years has left per-capita output back at 2016 levels (and little-changed from a decade ago), the unemployment rate is up a percent from a year ago, and month-over-month increases in the BoC’s preferred inflation measures are running below the central bank’s 2% inflation target. Given that backdrop, there is little reason for the Bank of Canada to wait longer to begin at least a gradual easing cycle and continue to look for a 25 basis point cut to the overnight rate next week.

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities

Once again the Canadian economy is coming up short. The 1.7% pace of growth in Q1 undershot consensus expectations for an increase of 2.2% and the Bank of Canada’s prediction of 2.8%. The miss, however, came from the volatile inventories category. As a result, final domestic demand, a better gauge of underlying momentum, still advanced a heady 2.9% in the first quarter. That’s obviously better news than in previous quarters, but is being aided by the growing population. ....

Revisions wiped out growth previously seen in Q4 2023. After originally saying the economy grew 1.0% in the final trimester of last year, StatCan now believes the economy posted a meagre 0.1% advance. That said, final domestic demand was actually revised higher from -0.7% to 0.0%. That’s still uninspiring, but is at odds with the downward revision to the headline which came largely as a result of weaker inventory accumulation.

The flash estimate for April GDP showed an advance of 0.3% after a flat reading for March. The rebound, however, is likely in part due to the resumption of activity in the auto manufacturing sector after retooling-related shutdowns in March. As a result, don’t expect the economy to maintain April’s growth rate through the rest of the second quarter. Our team is tracking growth of between 1.5% and 2.0% for Q2, in line with the Bank of Canada’s 1.5% forecast.

Although the headline numbers likely overstate the weakness in Canada’s economy, today’s data confirm that the Bank of Canada needs to cut rates next week. With inflation cooperating, we expect Canadian central bankers to begin a rate cutting cycle on June 5th.

Douglas Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets

Looking through all the monthly and quarterly wobbles, the big picture is that Canada’s economy has expanded by a meagre 0.5% in the past year. While the downside surprise in Q1 was driven by a big cut in business inventories, the reality is that underlying growth remains well short of potential, and slack is building for the overall economy. For the Bank of Canada, we believe the main message is that the output gap is widening, as reinforced by a less-tight job market, modestly increasing the chances of a rate cut next week. There are respectable arguments on both sides of the decision, but we believe the balance of evidence points to a cut—we’ve been calling for a June cut since late last year, and will stand by that call.

Olivia Cross, North America economist, Capital Economics

The 1.7% annualised gain in GDP in the first quarter was weaker than the Bank of Canada’s forecast for an above-potential 2.8% increase. With consumption growth looking much stronger than expected, however, we don’t think this enough to push the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates at its June meeting next week, rather than waiting until July.

Admittedly, growth in the fourth quarter was also revised sharply, from 1.0% annualised to just 0.1%. However, after all the revisions to previous data are accounted for, the level of GDP in the fourth quarter was a bit higher than before. Despite the downside surprise in the first quarter, the details look positive. Most of the miss was due to a drag from slower inventory building, which subtracted 2%-pts from GDP growth. Household consumption growth remained surprisingly strong given the weaker retail sales data, rising by 3.0% annualised in the first quarter, from an upwardly revised 3.2% in the fourth. We had expected government consumption to drive much of the growth in the first quarter, thanks to the end of the public sector workers’ strikes at the end of 2023. However, government consumption grew by a reasonably modest 2.1% annualised. Business investment rebounded by 3.1% annualised, which StatsCan noted was drive by increased investment in the oil & gas sector, presumably as producers geared up for the opening of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

The preliminary estimate of the monthly GDP data suggested that GDP rose by 0.3% m/m in April, which would put GDP on track to slightly outperform both our and the Bank of Canada’s forecasts for growth of 1.5% annualised in the second quarter.

Simon Harvey, Head of FX Analysis, Monex Canada (a foreign exchange firm)

Today’s Q1 GDP report has just killed the economic reacceleration argument in favour of the Bank of Canada holding rates next week. Not only did first quarter growth undershoot the BoC’s forecasts of both actual and potential growth, but it has done so against a much weaker base as Q4 GDP growth was revised significantly lower, dropping from an annualised rate of 1%, to just 0.1%. Moreover, the strong economic momentum visible at the start of the year following the end of public sector strikes has progressively dwindled as the months have progressed, with the economy ultimately flatlining at the end of the quarter. Today’s GDP report effectively confirms our long-held view that the Canadian economy remains cyclically weak, especially in the context of population growth running at around 3% per annum. Given that this is now signalled across all economic indicators, especially since April’s BoC meeting, we see no reason for the BoC to not cut rates next week. Moreover, based on the underlying trend in the data, we think there is a considerable risk that the BoC needs to embark on back-to-back rate cuts over summer, unless April’s anomalous surge in employment is a sign of an imminent improvement in economic momentum. We doubt that is the case, and as such continue to look for at least two rate cuts from the BoC over their next three meetings and crucially before the Fed meets in September, where we expect the FOMC to deliver their first cut. Failure to do so risks maintaining an overly restrictive policy stance for too long, resulting in a more aggressive easing cycle into year-end. Our dovish outlook for the BoC and Canadian rates reinforces our bearish stance on CAD. That said, owing to the more sympathetic external environment for risk, we have marked down our 3-month USDCAD forecast from 1.40 to 1.38.

On the whole, the undershoot in Q1 GDP data confirms that the Canadian economy is operating with excess slack, meaning that the renewed disinflationary progress since the start of the year should persist moving forward. Seeing as the Bank of Canada was looking for just that back in April before starting to ease policy, we see no reason for the BoC to hold rates next week. While one can never be completely sure with the Bank of Canada, given the Governing Council’s proclivity to move the goalposts at the last minute, we think it would be detrimental to their credibility to hold rates at current levels, leading many to assume that their policymaking is dominated by Fed policy. In either case, we suspect that next week’s decision should prove bearish for the Canadian dollar.

Tu Nguyen, economist with assurance, tax & consultancy firm RSM Canada

Canada’s GDP data add to the mountain of evidence that a rate cut should come next week. The weaker-than-expected report reveals an economy with little steam left. The lack of growth was even more pronounced since the base number of previous quarter’s GDP was also revised down.

Consumer spending on services rose, but mainly due to higher rents – an essential component that cannot be eliminated even as households tighten their budgets. Businesses are delaying investments until the rate environment improves. And the economy needs business investments to recover. Construction had come to a standstill and will do so until rates come down, allowing developers to carry out projects.

Now, the Bank of Canada might opt to wait another month, given April’s strong job report and wage growth, but that would keep the policy unnecessarily restrictive. Even with multiple rate cuts this year, the real interest rate will remain restrictive enough to restore price stability.

