Money markets are now pricing in even greater odds for a further 25 basis point rate hike by the Bank of Canada later this month, following stronger-than-expected jobs data this morning.

Positioning in credit markets now suggests a 76 per cent probability of a further rate hike at the bank’s next announcement on Jan. 25, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Prior to the employment data at 830 am ET, it was at 62%.

Just a month ago, credit markets were pricing in less than 50 per cent odds for a further rate hike - with bond traders positioned for a strong likelihood that the bank was finished with the current tightening cycle.

Statistics Canada said a net 104,000 jobs were created in December, which far exceeded forecasts calling for a net gain of 8,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate also unexpectedly declined to 5 per cent, from 5.1 per cent in November. The Street was expecting the rate to go up to 5.2 per cent.

The employment gain was largely driven by full-time work, particularly among youth aged 15 to 24, and was spread across industries, Statscan said.

But in a possible encouraging sign for the Bank of Canada, the average hourly wage for permanent employees rose 5.2% in December on a year-over-year basis, down from 5.4% in November.

Here’s a snapshot of how economists are reacting to the Canadian jobs report:

Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist, Capital Economics:

The surge in employment in December and renewed fall in the unemployment rate suggests that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates again later this month, although the fall in wage growth means policymakers should be comfortable with a smaller 25 bp move.

Andrew Grantham, senior economist, CIBC Capital Markets:

The strong headline readings raises the probability of another 25bp hike at the January meeting, and is a clear risk to our forecast for a hold. However, the next CPI report and the BoC’s own business and consumer surveys, released in two weeks’ time, will also be important in making that final decision.

James Orlando, senior economist with TD Economics:

The surge in employment and rise in the labour force make this an incredibly positive print. The fact that most of the gains were full-time positions in the private sector and spanned many industries further supports the robustness of today’s numbers.

Today’s report reinforced expectations that the Bank of Canada will continue hiking its policy rate at its meeting in late January. Though the BoC has signaled it could go either way with its next policy decision, the continued strength in employment means that the Bank isn’t done yet.

Douglas Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets:

While it’s always dangerous to read too much into a single Canadian jobs report, it’s safe to conclude that the economy still had some serious zip at the end of last year. True, the labour market is typically the last to turn when conditions soften broadly, but there is precisely zero hint of any such softening in the jobs data. At the very least, today’s robust results support the view that the BoC will hike rates again later this month. We are calling for a 25 bp rise to 4.5% and then a move to the sidelines to reassess. Suffice it to say that with wages still running around 5% and the jobless rate holding at 5%, the risk is heavily tilted to the need for the Bank to ultimately do even more to quell underlying inflation pressures.

