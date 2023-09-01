Weaker-than-expected second-quarter gross domestic product data this morning have money markets pricing in stronger odds that the Bank of Canada is done with hiking rates for this economic cycle.

Canada’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter at an annualized rate of 0.2%, while real GDP was most likely unchanged in July after a 0.2% fall in June, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The second-quarter reading was far lower than the Bank of Canada’s forecast for a 1.5% annualized GDP growth as well as the 1.2% gain expected by analysts.

The quarterly slowdown was largely due to declines in housing investment, smaller inventory accumulation, as well as slower international exports and household spending, Statistics Canada said.

The month-over-month decline in June was in line with forecasts, with wholesale trade being largest drag.

Statscan also downwardly revised May GDP growth to a 0.2% increase from an initial report of 0.3% growth. First-quarter annualized growth rate was also downwardly revised to 2.6% from 3.1%.

Friday’s GDP report is the last major piece of domestic data before the Bank of Canada makes its next policy decision next week.

Credit markets have quickly reassessed the odds that the bank will further hike interest rates at next week’s meeting and they are now signalling very strong odds - about 91% - that the BoC will hold rates steady, according to Refinitiv Eikon data that’s based on implied probabilities in the swaps market. That’s up from about 79% odds of no change prior to the 0830 am ET GDP release.

Here’s a detailed look at how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, as of 0840 am ET. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Beyond the September meeting, money markets are also now pricing in much stronger odds that the bank won’t hike rates any further through the course of this year and next.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Sep-23 5.0217 0 91.3 8.7 25-Oct-23 5.0584 0 77.9 22.1 6-Dec-23 5.0564 0.6 77.5 21.9 24-Jan-24 5.0343 7.5 72.4 20.1 6-Mar-24 4.9921 15.1 66.8 18.1 10-Apr-24 4.9588 24 60.2 15.8 5-Jun-24 4.887 41.3 47.2 11.5

And, here’s how the swaps pricing looked just prior to the 8:30 a.m. ET GDP report:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Sep-23 5.0526 0 79 21 25-Oct-23 5.1044 0 62.6 37.4 6-Dec-23 5.1265 0 57.1 42.9 24-Jan-24 5.1207 1.3 56.6 42.1 6-Mar-24 5.0797 10.6 53 36.4 10-Apr-24 5.0454 17.9 49.9 32.2 5-Jun-24 4.9776 22.5 47.8 29.7

Here’s how economists are reacting:

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist, Capital Economics

The surprise contraction in second-quarter GDP leaves little doubt that the Bank of Canada will keep interest rates unchanged next week. With the fall in monthly GDP in June and the apparent stagnation in July setting a weak foundation for the third quarter, the Canadian economy may already have fallen into a modest recession.

The 0.2% annualized decline in second-quarter GDP was significantly weaker than the 1.2% expansion implied by the monthly data and much weaker than the Bank’s forecast of a 1.5% gain. Meanwhile, first-quarter growth was revised down from 3.1% to 2.6%. Compared to our forecasts, the biggest downward surprises stemmed from the fact that consumer spending only inched up by 0.2% annualised despite the boost from ongoing rapid population growth. That suggests interest rates are weighing even more heavily than we thought. Due to the recent rises in home sales and housing starts, we also assumed a small rise in residential investment, but it instead slumped by a further 8.2% annualized – likely reflecting a large decline in renovations investment. ...

The challenge now is determining how much of the weakness in the second quarter was due to temporary factors. In the GDP by industry press release, Stats Can noted that the wildfires in May and June weighed heavily on the agriculture and forestry sectors and was a small drag on the mining, oil & gas sector last quarter. While that leaves scope for activity in those sectors to eventually rebound, there was no sign of that in July with the latest preliminary estimate pointing to unchanged GDP. GDP now needs to rise by 0.1% m/m in both August and September to avoid another quarterly contraction. Given the ongoing disruption from the wildfires in August and the weakness of some of the surveys, we remain confident in our forecast that quarterly GDP will edge down again.

Katherine Judge, economist with CIBC Capital Markets

The Canadian economy contracted in the second quarter, making a Bank of Canada hike at next week’s meeting very unlikely now. ... A sharp drop in housing investment compounded slower inventory investment and sluggish export growth, while consumption growth slowed to 0.2% annualized from the torrid 4.7% pace seen in the first quarter, showing that consumer resilience to higher interest rates has faded.

