Canada’s annual inflation rate ticked up to 4.4% in April, as higher shelter costs contributed to the first acceleration in the consumer price index in 11 months. The reading surprised the Street, which was looking for a further easing in the rate of inflation after it hit a peak of 8.1% last June.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation rate to edge down to 4.1% from 4.3% in March. Month-over-month, the consumer price index was up 0.7%, higher than the forecast 0.4% gain.

It was the first time since June 2022 that the annual inflation reading came in hotter than economists were expecting, according to National Bank Financial.

The Canadian dollar spiked about two-tenths of a cent on the inflation report, while the Canadian 2-year bond yield - which is particularly sensitive to changes in central bank policy - rose about 10 basis points from prior to the data, to 3.89%.

Interest rate probabilities based on trading in swaps markets have now completely priced out Bank of Canada rate cuts this year. Prior to the data, they were giving about even odds of a 25 basis point cut and no rate moves at all by the end of this year.

Market positioning, however, also suggests traders see only modest odds that the bank will be hiking rates any further this year.

Here’s how money markets were pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate just prior to the 830 am ET data, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 4.5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing.

Meeting Date Implied Rate Basis Points 7-Jun-23 4.5262 2.55 12-Jul-23 4.5318 3.11 6-Sep-23 4.5093 0.86 25-Oct-23 4.4511 -4.96 6-Dec-23 4.3844 -11.63

And here’s how this market position shifted after the inflation data hit.

Meeting Date Implied Rate Basis Points 7-Jun-23 4.5322 3.13 12-Jul-23 4.5498 4.88 6-Sep-23 4.5632 6.22 25-Oct-23 4.5869 8.59 6-Dec-23 4.5232 2.22

Economists are also cautioning that rate cuts are beginning to look increasingly unlikely for this year. Here’s how they are reacting to the inflation report:

Royce Mendes, managing director & head of macro strategy at Desjardins Capital Markets

The slow down in Canadian inflation is looking like it might have been a false dawn. Consumer prices rose 0.7% in April, leaving the annual rate of inflation tracking 4.4%, up from 4.3% in March. That was well above consensus expectations. Both food and energy price growth eclipsed our forecasts for April. Excluding food and energy, prices were up 0.3% in seasonally-adjusted terms, which saw the annual rate of core inflation falling to 4.4% from 4.3% in March. While the 12-month rate of that measure decelerated, the three-month annualized rate picked up to 4.2% from 3.4% in the prior month, the fastest pace since September of last year.

Both of the Bank of Canada’s core measures accelerated in three-month annualized terms. The pace of trim now stands at 3.7%, while median is running at 3.8%, up from 3.3% and 3.7%, respectively. The newly minted core services excluding shelter metric remained roughly unchanged in three-month annualized terms at 4.5%. All of those remain well above the Bank of Canada’s 2% target.

As a result, the central bank will need to remain single minded when thinking about the stance of monetary policy. The fact that core measures of inflation remained elevated in April will be disconcerting for policymakers. Expect upcoming communications to remain hawkish and focused on bringing inflation to heel, leaving the door open to further rate increases. That said, data can be volatile, and today’s print won’t seal the deal on further tightening.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist, Capital Economics

A step backward. The renewed acceleration in the monthly changes in CPI-trim and CPI-median in April, combined with the recent rapid turnaround in the housing market, leaves us doubting our view that the Bank of Canada will be ready to cut interest rates as soon as October.

While the increase in headline inflation to 4.4%, from 4.3%, was only modest, it was still worse than the consensus estimate that inflation would decline to 4.1%. That reflected a 0.6% m/m seasonally adjusted rise in the overall consumer price index, up from 0.3% in March, although the CPI excluding food and energy rose by a more manageable 0.3% for the second month running. ... The 0.5% m/m rise in food prices was disappointing following the fall in the equivalent US index last month, but it was only a touch higher than the 0.4% rise in March. Elsewhere, there were at least still some signs of disinflationary pressure, with clothing prices falling on the month and health & personal care and alcohol & tobacco prices both rising at a slower pace than in March.

The big disappointment is that the monthly changes in the CPI-trim and CPI-median measures of core inflation accelerated to 0.4%, from an average of 0.3% in March. Granted, that left the average three-month annualized rate at 3.7%, no higher than it was two months earlier, and the annual rates of both declined to an average of 4.2%, from 4.5%. But with Governor Tiff Macklem recently stressing that getting inflation down from 3% (where it is likely to be by the summer) to 2% will be the hard part, the April CPI data mean we still can’t take further interest rate hikes off the table and present a clear risk to our current forecast that the Bank will be ready to cut interest rates by October.

Avery Shenfeld, managing director and chief economist of CIBC Capital Markets

Having been cut nearly in half since last June, Canada’s CPI accelerated by only a single tick in May, but the 4.4% print will still be a bit of an eyebrow raiser for those counting on steady progress. The monthly 0.7% gain, which was a heady 0.6% seasonally adjusted, including upticks in prices for gasoline and food. Excluding food/energy, prices were up a more muted 0.3% seasonally adjusted, only a tick higher than we expected. The median and trim core measures were as a result 2 to 3 ticks tamer at 4.2% year on year, But another indicator, CPI excluding food/energy/mortgage interest, wasn’t as tame as it has been of late, and on a 3-month annualized basis is now tracking at 3.4%. Two year yields were higher after the release, as the risk of a return to rate hikes at the next MPR release can’t be ruled out, as staying on hold is now very dependent on seeing a slowdown in the labour market.

Leslie Preston, managing eirector & senior economist, TD Economics

The Bank of Canada’s underlying inflation pressures cooled modestly in April. CPI-trim eased to 4.2% y/y (4.4% in Mar.) and CPI-median at 4.2% y/y (4.5% in Mar.). However, looking at the recent monthly trends, there has been a slight heating up recently with CPI- trim on a three-month annualized basis at 3.7% and median at 3.8%, up from 3.3% and 3.6% in March.

Headline inflation took a breather on it’s trek down the mountain in April thanks to surging gasoline prices. We expect the pause will be temporary and inflation will resume heading lower in the months ahead. As outlined in our March forecast, we expect core inflation to continue to decelerate below 3% y/y in the second half of the year, as does the Bank of Canada.

Cooler inflation for demand-sensitive services inflation, or “supercore” was the most encouraging development of the report, even though it was somewhat offset by hotter inflation for goods. This reinforces the challenge Governor Macklem has talked about in bringing inflation all the way back to 2%. This suggests that the BoC needs to remain vigilant to inflation pressures, and may need to hike again if momentum in the domestic economy does not cool as expected.

Matthieu Arseneau and Alexandra Ducharme, economists at National Bank Financial

While April’s data is disappointing, there is still good news for the coming months. Gasoline prices are falling so far in May, which should contribute to a large moderation in annual inflation next month especially as favorable base effects occur in May and June. Indeed, the months of high inflation following the start of the war in Ukraine will be removed from the calculations, and the negative base effect will disappear from the year-over-year changes. While this morning’s numbers will likely put the central bank on guard, it does not mean that interest rate hikes should be resumed right away. According to our current inflation forecast, real interest rates will be above 1.0% in June, the most restrictive rates in 15 years (chart). Such a restrictive monetary policy should be sufficient to significantly calm the Canadian economy in the coming quarters and, as a result, cool inflation.

Robert Kavcic, senior economist, BMO Capital Markets

Wading through all the moving parts suggests underlying core inflation is settling in around 4%, which is clearly still too high for the Bank of Canada’s comfort. With policy rates on hold at 4.5%, that leaves us with slightly positive real overnight interest rates. But the ‘core’ question is...is that tight enough? Maybe, but we (and the BoC) will be watching how some of the more interest-sensitive sectors of the economy, and the job market, evolve in coming months.

With files from Reuters