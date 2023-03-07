Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman sees the outlook dimming for Canadian banks,

“OUR TAKE: Mixed. We entered Q1 reporting season concerned that the recent rally in Canadian bank stocks has been too fast and gone too far given regulatory and macro headwinds. As a result, we continued to recommend investors favor lifecos over banks, and now that reporting season is done we have even more conviction in that relative sector call. Although all the banks we cover beat Street expectations, in most cases that was helped by better-than-expected trading revenues that we cannot assume will repeat. Heading into reporting we identified a number of focus areas for the market including margins, capital and expenses, and on all three fronts the outlook appears to be more challenging over the coming quarters. Looking ahead to Q2 more specifically, we expect a tougher quarter thanks to a combination of three fewer interest-earnings days, seasonally weaker trading results, more modest margin expansion, slower loan growth and higher PCL ratios … Our Pecking Order Coming Out of Reporting Season: As we leave earnings season BMO remains our top pick in the space given the growth advantage it will have thanks to the recently closed Bank of the West acquisition that according to management will contribute US$2 BB in incremental PTPP earnings by the end of 2025. TD is our second favorite name following our upgrade from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform this earnings season”

***

Morgan Stanley chief economist sees rate hikes for the Federal Reserve, and a pause that might just be temporary for the Bank of Canada,

“After hiking by 25bp in January, our Canada team is expecting the BoC to hold rates constant at its March meeting at 4.50% for the remainder of 2023. However, the trajectory of inflation and inflationary pressures will be key for the April meeting, where the Bank will provide updated economic forecasts … Our US team continues to expect the Fed to deliver 25bp hikes at both March and May meetings, bringing the peak policy rate to 5.00% to 5.25%. However, with a less pronounced and later slowdown in the labor market, the conditions for a first rate cut become less supportive, and with a more moderate increase in the unemployment rate, the pace of easing from there is also likely to be slower. As a result, our US economists now see the Fed delivering the first rate cut in March 2024 (vs. December 2023 previously), and cutting rates at a slower pace of one 25bp cut each quarter, bringing the federal funds rate to 4.25% by the end of 2024.”

“Morgan Stanley with what sounds like expectations for a hawkish pause for Bank of Canada” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA Securities commodity strategist Warren Russell is bullish on the price of global gasoline, which means we can all start getting bearish on driving,

“The gasoline market began a meteoric rise in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with prices and [crack spreads] peaking at record highs in June. Since then, the market has cooled, with gasoline prices in many regions falling 20% or more from the highs by year-end. Record prices and a strong dollar drove demand destruction around the world, while lockdowns caused China’s gasoline demand to fall YoY. 2023 should bring better fundamentals for gasoline as demand elasticity shifts from a headwind to a tailwind and China’s re-opening unleashes a wave of pent-up travel demand. Gasoline prices and cracks bottomed in 4Q22, with cracks in Asia briefly turning negative and gasoline prices reaching pre-Ukraine war levels, before staging a strong recovery in 1Q23.”

“Global gasoline prices set to climb (BofA)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

