Morgan Stanley: Is this as good as it gets for oil companies?

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Much of the news related to the U.S.-China trade negotiations will be carefully orchestrated leaks that amount to posturing ahead of talks, and not actual insight. There is nothing really to do for investors for the rest of the week. Negotiations will either be successful and the market will rally, they’ll fall apart and equities will drop or an extension will be granted that market’s will have to interpret.
Citi analyst Cesar Rojas pulled out the “cautiously optimistic” cliche in discussing trade talks,
“We remain cautiously optimistic of a US-China trade deal in 2Q-1 The renewed tariff threat by President Trump is likely being used as part of a negotiation strategy to cement concessions from China, amid reports of China reneging from these … But the opportunity window for avoiding a trade war is closing fast We remain of the view that if we do not see a trade deal in 2Q, the relative growth dynamics between the US and China in 2H-19 suggest that the US leverage will not be as great as it is now, unless it goes to a trade war.”
“As tariff hike looms, China asks U.S. to meet it halfway, denies backtracking’ – Globe and Mail
“What's the U.S.-China trade war all about?” – CBC
“ China says it is prepared to respond to all kinds of outcomes on US trade talks” – Reuters
“@BaldingsWorld I am increasingly convinced that Beijing did not make a miscalculation but rather is opting to escalate” – (start of a thread by a former University of Peking economics professor) Twitter
***
Merrill Lynch is touting a health care revolution as a top investing theme using some remarkable projections (my emphasis),
“Medical knowledge will double every 73 days by 2020 vs. every 3.5Y in 2010, and genomic sequencing costs have fallen 99.999% since 2003. This has enabled a new frontier in precision medicine to further extend life expectancy, heralding a 'techmanity' (technology meets humanity) revolution. The rising adoption of health technologies e.g. wearables, mobile apps, telemedicine will also help improve human vitality … The use of gene editing could target up to 30% of the ageing process, and 1 in 4 of the global population is expected to have their genes sequenced by 2025 allowing for more personalised treatments. Genomics is also one of the world's fastest-growing types of data and the market opportunity is rising at 14% per annum, reaching US$41bn by 2025E”
***
Morgan Stanley energy analyst Martijn Rats wondered whether the current environment is “as good as it gets” for global oil majors,
“1Q earnings were robust, especially considering weaker macro conditions: European majors delivered resilient results in a more challenging environment. There were beats from Shell and Equinor, in-line results from BP and Total, and a small miss from Eni. Aggregate net income was 7% ahead of consensus, but fell 3% YoY… Yet, consensus is already demanding; is this as good as it gets? … There is not much upside to [free cash flow] estimates, in our view, suggesting little room for upgrades to drive share prices higher… Also, long-term structural issues are increasingly an overhang: Interest in the impact of climate change, the energy transition and other ESG issues on the majors has been increasing steadily. However, this has accelerated sharply in the last few months’
***
Tweet of the Day:
Consensus S&P 500 earnings growth has popped back into positive territory for 1Q19, but it’s dipped into negative territory for 2Q19 @yardeni @Refinitiv pic.twitter.com/wduENL9WbD— Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) May 9, 2019
Diversion: “Manchester United, Poor Decision Making and the Problem of Small Sample Sizes” – Behavioural Investment
Newsletter: “Why Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger enjoys ‘destroying his best-loved investment ideas’” - Globe Investor