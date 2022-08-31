A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Wells Fargo head of global market strategy Paul Christopher warned clients to stay defensive in preparation for a slowing North American economy,

“The multiple equity market rallies this year have seemed like disbelief and an open challenge to the Fed about the need for such strong [monetary] medicine. A common theme during the June-August rally has been that the Fed could pivot from ‘doses’ of extended and aggressive rate hikes to a weaker prescription and even rate cuts by early 2023. It now seems that the pivot will come from the markets which we expect to refocus in the coming months on the slowing economy and tightening financial condition ... The [U.S.] economy is still slowing … Average weekly earnings growth, after subtracting inflation, are dropping faster than at any time since the 1980 recession … Inflation-adjusted credit card debt was at a 16 year high in June... the S&P 500 rallied to 4305 in mid-August but we see few signs the recovery is sustainable .”

Mr. Harvey prefers U.S. markets with specific focus on health care, technology and energy stocks.

“Wells Fargo stays defensive” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

The RBC strategy team surveyed the company’s U.S. analysts to gauge the most attractive market sectors,

“Three big things you need to know: First, in our latest survey, taken in late August 2022, RBC’s US equity analysts leaned modestly positive in their outlooks for performance over the next 6-12 months, and also had modestly positive views on valuations and demand. The most constructive outlooks were found in Energy, Financials, Health Care, and Tech and offset more pessimistic outlooks for Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services and Materials. Second, our analysts don’t seem particularly alarmed about the buyback and corporate tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, but our survey suggests the latter will be more relevant to the stock market. Third, our analysts’ latest sector views support our own, ongoing US Equity Strategy overweights on Energy, Financials, Health Care, and Technology and our underweights on Consumer Staples and Communication Services. Given our concerns about another bout of volatility in stocks in the coming months and a potential pause in the Growth leadership trade, Health Care, Energy, and Financials are most intriguing to us at the moment, but we continue to like Tech as a longer-term rebound play”

***

The Morgan Stanley global strategy team implements a comprehensive three step process to uncover the world’s best business models. The first step measures more than 1000 stocks for balance sheet quality and valuation levels. Step two assessing the growth potential of all market sectors. The third step assesses the sustainability of competitive advantages.

Stocks most likely to interest Canadian investors on the 40-member list include (in alphabetical order) Adobe Inc., Amazon.com, Apple Inc., ASML Holdings, Ball Corp., Eli Lilly & Co., Estee Lauder Co.s Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ferrari NV, Nestle SA, Nike Inc., Nintendo, Novartis AG, Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. And Visa Inc.

“MS: World’s best business models” – (full table) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Where we’re spending our screentime, in 3 charts” – Vox

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.