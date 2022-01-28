Insider activity on the REIT front has been relatively subdued over the past few months. However, we came across some this week at Morguard North American Residential REIT MRG-UN-T. On Jan. 25, director Bruce Keith Robertson bought 1,600 units in the public market at $16.40. That represents his first public market purchase of 2022. Over the past year, he has spent $368,370 buying units in the market and now holds 427,760 units. The REIT has above median officer and director ownership compared to its mid-cap peers.

