Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic pointed out that Wednesday’s rate hike is pushing mortgage rates up against previous stress tests,

“While the BoC’s 50 bp rate hike came in more modest than the market was expecting, it is still another tightening of borrowing costs for Canadians. Assuming it gets fully passed on, this will leave mortgage rates across the spectrum north of 5% (fixed and variable). What’s notable is that current mortgage rates are now running into or above past stress-test levels. Five years ago, borrowers taking 5-year fixed mortgage rates would have qualified around 5% — many will be renewing into higher rates (not a huge risk yet after five years of wage growth, and a tightened stress test through 2018). Meantime, those who took variable rates at the height of the boom in 2021 qualified at 4.75%/5.25%, depending on the timing. Their underlying rate has now pushed above that mark even if fixed-payment features are masking the blow for now. Stress tests should provide insulation from the rate hikes we’ve seen so far, but there’s very little buffer left.”

“BMO: “[Mortgage] Stress tests should provide insulation from the rate hikes we’ve seen so far, but there’s very little buffer left.” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley chief investment officer Michael Wilson’s weekly Thoughts on the Market podcast featured his belief that the ongoing equity rally can continue for a while but is not justified by fundamentals.

Mr. Wilson outlined the reasoning behind the market’s move higher. He effectively summarized his view with one sentence, “In the absence of hard data from either companies cutting [profit] guidance for 2023 or unemployment claims spiking, the door is left open for a tactical trade higher before reality sets in.”

He noted that the S&P 500 at roughly 3,860 is trading close to its 200-week moving average near 3,600 and emphasized this trend line as a powerful support level for the index that is unlikely to be broken unless employment data and profit guidance worsen rapidly.

Mr. Wilson feels the rally has room to the upside in the coming weeks. He expects falling inflation expectations will lead to falling interest rates and equity investors will wrongly interpret this as bullish until the effects of the slowing economy push earnings lower.”

Thoughts on the Market (podcast) – Apple podcasts, Open Spotify

***

Japan-based Fanuc Corp. is the company I watch (along with Rockwell Automation Inc., ROK-N) to check on the process of the robot takeover of the global economy.

The company has a number of major business divisions, but robots and robomachines (automated drills for example) make up more than 50 per cent of revenue. The company recently reported earnings and Citi analyst Graeme McDonald subsequently published a research report (my emphasis) highlighting weakness in most economically-sensitive divisions but not robotics,

“Q2 performance was disappointing and the downward revision for this year leaves a negative impression. Despite yen weakness and some easing of supply chain bottlenecks, Fanuc only marginally beat Q2 sales guidance and undershot OP [operating profit] guidance, citing a drag from higher procurement and logistics costs. The big headache is its relatively high dependence on China, and the weaker economy weighed on Q2 orders for FA and robo-machines (down 21% quarter-over-quarter and 22% respectively). The CEO expects China orders to stay weak for at least the next quarter. One relative bright spot was another record quarter for robot orders (led by strength in China), with CEO commentary that the level of inquiries remains upbeat worldwide.”

***

Diversion: “The Impeachment of Joe Biden " – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day: