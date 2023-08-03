Baytex Energy Corp. BTE-T released second-quarter results on July 28 and investors appeared encouraged by the news as the stock jumped 9.2 per cent on the day. While the stock remains below its Feb. 27 close of $5.83, which was the day before Baytex released news that it planned to acquire U.S.-focused Ranger Oil, insiders have been buying the pullback. Since Feb. 28, nine insiders have spent a combined total of just over $5.3 million buying Baytex stock in the public market while one insider sold $155,255 worth of shares.

