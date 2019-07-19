Multiple insiders buying gold producer

Leagold Mining Corp. owns the Los Filos mine in Mexico and three mines in Brazil. In the first quarter, the company produced 105,949 ounces of gold. It is now on a mission to potentially boost production to up to 700,000 ounces a year. Insiders seem to like the prospects, with eight of them spending a combined $2.8-million buying shares year-to-date. The biggest buyer is chairman Frank Giustra, who has spent $1.8-million buying 972,500 common shares at an average price of $1.85. His most recent purchase was on July 11 for 80,000 common shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.