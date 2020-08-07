Murray Sinclair is buying as Dundee Corp. focuses on junior mining

On May 13, Dundee Corp. (Friday’s close $1.42) raised $151.8-million in gross proceeds via the sale of 23.9 million Dundee Precious Metals shares. That leaves Dundee with a cash pile available to support what chief executive Jonathan Goodman has said is the firm’s strategic focus on the junior mining sector. Veteran west coast dealmaker and Dundee Corporation director Murray Sinclair is literally buying into the junior mining pivot. Since May 19, he has spent $2-million buying Dundee Corp. shares at an average price of $1.23.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
