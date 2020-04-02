 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

My corporate bond is down in value - am I guaranteed my interest payments?

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

We’re getting a very much unwanted lesson in how bonds work in a financial crisis.

Government bonds hold their ground reasonably well, but investment-grade corporate bonds have fallen in price. A reader has noticed this trend in his own portfolio – a bond issued by a real estate investment trust has experienced a “large drop” in value. This reader asks: “Am I guaranteed my annual return if I held to maturity?”

Bond interest is not guaranteed like, say, a guaranteed investment certificate. In the corporate world, bonds are considered comparatively safe because bondholders rank ahead of both common and preferred shareholders if the company is having financial trouble. In other words, interest on bonds is top priority, followed by preferred-share dividends and then common-share dividends. But a default on payment of interest or even redemption at maturity is possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Look to a bond’s rating from a firm like DBRS for an indication of default risk. Ratings of A, AA or AAA offer a high level of assurance that the risk of default is minimal. A BBB rating is the minimum for a bond to be considered investment-grade, which indicates a certain level of financial stability. BBB-minus or lower puts a bond in the high yield, or speculative, category, which indicates a higher level of risk. High-yield bonds are considered to have a risk profile closer to stocks than bonds.

A price drop on a corporate bond in today’s market may reflect generalized concern about the economy and rising default risk. Arguably, there’s a buying opportunity right now for the bonds of financially resilient companies that have been caught in the negative sentiment toward corporate bonds in general. Remember, falling bond prices push up yields. Five-year Government of Canada bonds were yielding about 0.6 per cent at the end of March, while exchange-traded funds holding corporate bonds were yielding about 3 per cent. By the way, corporate bond ETFs are worth considering if you’re looking to buy low in the corporate-bond sector – they reduce default risk by holding a diversified portfolio of bonds.

Corporate bonds are not guaranteed, though. For that, consider the GIC alternative. In fact, don’t buy an investment-grade corporate bond today without checking yields on GICs issued by online banks and credit unions.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies