Equity analysts at National Bank Financial have unveiled their “2022 Dividend All-Stars” list, consisting of 22 TSX-listed stocks which they call their “favourite yield ideas ... spanning a variety of industries, sizes and liquidity.”

“The main purpose of the NBF Dividend All-Stars portfolio is to provide income-seeking investors with sustainable yield from high-quality companies that NBF analysts, generally, hold a positive view towards,” the firm said in a research report released late Tuesday.

The picks share three investment criteria: “1. Dividend/distribution yield of approximately 4 per cent or greater; 2. Low risk of the current payout proving unsustainable/dividends ideally growing; and 3. Generally positive bias regarding the prospects of the company and/or share price Takeaways.”

National Bank said its 2021 list returned income of 5.3 per cent and realized an average price return of 25.7 per cent over the last 12 months. A total return of 31.0 per cent topped the S&P/TSX Composite’s gain of 19.5 per cent (2.7-per-cent income and 16.7-per-cent price).

“Our portfolio return assumes investors keep dividends/distributions as income and re-invest capital gains at the mid-year update; however, assuming that income is also reinvested would have resulted in a portfolio return of 31.7 per cent,” the analyst said.

“Since inception of the Dividend All-Stars publication, the portfolio’s total return has outperformed the market in eight of the last ten years, which we expect will continue due to 1) investor interest for high yield names; 2) conservative payout ratios implying sustainable yields; 3) high average payout measure (AFFO, FCF, EPS, etc.) yield that indicates room for dividend increases; and 4) positive analyst outlook for names in the portfolio.”

For 2022, the firm said its average yield for the portfolio is “elevated” at 5.1 per cent.

Its 2022 picks for investors “seeking stable, predictable, elevated income” are:

Ticker Yield Analyst rating Target price Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust AD-UN-T 7.2% "outperform" $27 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN-T 4.9% "outperform" US$15.50 Allied Properties REIT AP-UN-T 4.2% "outperform" $51 AltaGas Ltd. ALA-T 3.8% "outperform" $31 BCE Inc. BCE-T 5.5% "outperform" $71 Capital Power Corp. CPX-T 5.7% "outperform" $47 Choice Properties REIT CHP-UN-T 5.2% "sector perform" $15.50 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T 3.9% "outperform" $165 CT REIT CRT-UN-T 4.9% "outperform" $19.50 Dexterra Group Inc. DXT-T 4.3% "outperform" $14.50 Dream Industrial REIT DIR-UN-T 4.4% "outperform" $19 DRI Healthcare Trust DHT-U-T 6.3% "outperform" $10 Enbridge Inc. ENB-T 6.2% "outperform" $57 European Residential REIT ERE-UN-T 3.7% "outperform" $5 Exchange Income Corp. EIF-T 5.2% "outperform" $51 IGM Financial Inc. IGM-T 4.9% "outperform" $62 Keyera Corp. KEY-T 6.2% "outperform" $35 KP Tissue Inc. KPT-T 6.9% "sector perform" $10.50 Lundin Mining Corp. LUN-T 5.9% "sector perform" $12.25 Mullen Group Ltd. MTL-T 4.8% "outperform" $16.50 Topaz Energy Corp. TPZ-T 5.1% "outperform" $25 Transcontinental Inc. TCL-A-T 4.3% "outperform" $28 Source: National Bank Financial

