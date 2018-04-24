‘Netflix and Amazon aren’t freaks of nature. They’ve just figured it out’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The U.S. natural gas supply business is booming,

“utilities struggling with flat or declining demand for electricity across much of the U.S. love the gas business. Demand there is still growing; lots of old pipes need replacing; and, unlike in the power business, renewable energy and distributed generation such as solar panels aren’t a threat.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Utilities Will Pay Anything for an Invisible Friend” – Gadfly

=====

Research reports from Morgan Stanley point to peaking global economic growth and soon-to-be-declining profit margins. First, from Morgan Stanley

“The secular uptrend in DM corporate profits is likely to have run its course: Several factors could reinforce a secular downward shift in DM profit margins. These factors include rising wage pressures, stronger investment spending, increasing trade protectionism, an automation backlash and tougher anti-trust policies. The secular outlook for the EM profit cycle, by contrast, seems more optimistic.”

Now Macquarie,

“Global growth has peaked, following the strongest year since 2010, with the data flow from Europe and to a lesser extent Japan coming in well below expectations over recent months … It is notable that the Citi data surprise indices for both Europe and Japan have also shown early signs bottoming out … providing further support to the idea that much of the global growth slowdown has already occurred.”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: Profit margins have peaked, all about superstar companies” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Macquarie: global growth has peaked, still fine” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“If Treasuries Reach 3%, That Would Be Big. Here’s Why” – Bloomberg

=====

Bloomberg’s Gadfly site has found a theme – the end of global growth in smartphone sales that will cause considerable pain for all companies in the supply chain,

’On Monday, Austrian chipmaker AMS AG became the latest to warn that its business was being affected by “a more difficult short-term demand environment in the smartphone market.” In other words, people are buying fewer iPhone Xs than expected… “

From an investor and economic standpoint, I actually like this shift away from consumer technology and social media. More economic benefits happen when technology turns to businesses, and AI and the cloud have the potential for considerable efficiencies and investor opportunities.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sing It From the Mountains, the iPhone Supercycle Is Dead” – Gadfly

=====

Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Josh Brown argues that Amazon and Netflix ‘have figured it out’,

“Investors believe that Netflix’s rapid gains in regularly recurring payments from users are more valuable than Disney’s customers … They’re willing to forgo profits today because of the monstrous profit potential of tomorrow. This is a strategy the cable giants pursued in amassing huge customer bases and regional system dominance in the 1970’s and 1980’s, as personified by TCI’s John Malone. He had no interest in showing earnings, because to do so meant to pay taxes, the thing he abhorred the most. .. Onlookers should not look at Netflix and Amazon as though they’re freaks of nature. They’re just companies that have figured out.”

“Cash Flow” - Brown, Reformed Broker

=====

Tweet of the Day:

It’s almost as if the financial crisis convinced investors that active money management doesn’t work very well. /v @biancoresearch pic.twitter.com/QR61BvFJaj — Paul Kedrosky (@pkedrosky) April 23, 2018

Diversion: “Meet Darth Vader, the 12-inch cockroach discovered in deep waters off the coast of West Java, Indonesia” – Bloomberg video