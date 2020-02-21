New CEO at Bluestone Resources is buying

On Jan. 27, Bluestone Resources Inc., which is working on a gold-silver mine project in Guatemala, announced that Jack Lundin would take over as chief executive, while outgoing CEO Darren Klinck would remain president. Between Feb. 11 and 13, the new CEO staked an opening position in the company by purchasing 200,000 shares in the public market at prices ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. Over the past six months, three insiders, including Mr. Lundin, have spent $728,871 buying shares in the public market.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.