New CEO at Bluestone Resources is buying

Ted Dixon
Special to The Globe and Mail
On Jan. 27, Bluestone Resources Inc., which is working on a gold-silver mine project in Guatemala, announced that Jack Lundin would take over as chief executive, while outgoing CEO Darren Klinck would remain president. Between Feb. 11 and 13, the new CEO staked an opening position in the company by purchasing 200,000 shares in the public market at prices ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. Over the past six months, three insiders, including Mr. Lundin, have spent $728,871 buying shares in the public market.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

