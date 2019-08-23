New Suncor CEO is buying on stock weakness

In January, we reported that then-Suncor Energy Inc. chief executive officer Steve Williams was buying in late December. Those purchases coincided closely with a turning point for the stock and the broad market.
Although Suncor has weakened recently, it has not traded below its 2018 Christmas Eve low. Meanwhile, new CEO Mark Little has been buying on the pullback, spending $391,432 buying shares on Aug. 19. Another insider also bought in early August. Insider buying at the energy giant suggests to us that investor oil patch gloom is again overdone.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.