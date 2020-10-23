New survey uncovers the biggest mistake of millionaire investors

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
A survey of wealthy investors uncovered the biggest mistake millionaire investors make,
"Relying on guidance from historical returns is the number one investment mistake made by millionaires, reveals a new global survey.
"The survey was carried out by deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organizations, and queried 752 investors with investable assets of more than £1m (or the equivalent) in the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Australasia, Latin America and North America about their biggest errors whilst investing before they became clients.
"The top cited mistake (38%) was reliance on historical returns, the second (35%) was not having sought advice, and the third (21%) was lack of diversification. A collection of other mistakes and ‘do not knows’ made-up the remaining 6%.
“deVere CEO and founder, Nigel Green, says: “…”To me, this suggests that wealthy investors are paying attention to how the world has changed dramatically this year and, therefore, investment strategies need to adapt and evolve too in order to reflect the new era we’re living in.”
***
An interesting 43-page report from Credit Suisse highlights a list of companies with high quality balance sheets and “elite profitability profiles.” The stock selection method implemented the firm’s proprietary HOLT investing framework emphasizing cash flow return on investment or CFROI.
The companies that made it through the screen are Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Home Depot Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Oracle Corp., Abbvie Inc., Broadcom Inc., Accenture PLC., Texas Instruments Inc., Amgen Inc., Philip Morris International, Lockheed Martin Corp., 3M Co., Intuit Inc., S&P Global Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Anthem Inc., Fiserv inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Sherwin Williams Co., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Intercontinental Exchange and Dollar General Corp.
***
Citi strategist Robert Buckland sees the Chinese economy recovering quickly, and, in what amounts to good news for the TSX, recommends global mining stocks (my emphasis),
“China seems to have navigated the COVID-19 crisis better than most other countries. With the virus under control and public health conditions improving, the service sector is rebounding. China GDP growth forecasts have stabilized even as lockdowns and associated downgrades are resuming elsewhere … ndustrial production is showing strong momentum in China, a big contrast to other economies (Figure 4). Household spending is also gathering momentum. China retail sales growth jumped from -1.1%YoY in August to +2.4%YoY in September, the first positive reading this year… The global sector most exposed is Mining, reflecting that China now accounts for around half of all global metals' demand … optimism on Chinese economic recovery is the main reason why our Mining team remains positive on the sector… Global mining stocks are up 71% from March lows. Is all the good news in the price? We think not… lobal mining stocks are now trading at 40% discount, their cheapest relative valuation in 10 years.”
Inconveniently, a list of favoured stocks in the sector was not included.
***
