Over the summer, insider sentiment jumped in the Canadian Financials sector as company executives bought when share prices fell. As investors sold over fears of higher rates, many insiders in the sector signalled confidence about the future. Toronto-Dominion Bank is one firm with notable insider buying. Newly appointed director Ajay Virmani wasted no time in picking up shares during the recent pullback. At the end of August, Mr. Virmani, also the chief executive officer of Cargojet Inc., spent about $1-million buying shares in the public market.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

stock

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

