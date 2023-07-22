Open this photo in gallery: People walk past the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading in New York City, on July 18.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

It’s the height of summer and stock markets are roaring, which makes this a wonderful moment to check in on the sunniest guy on Wall Street.

Jan Hatzius, chief economist at investment banker Goldman Sachs, has set himself apart from the crowd in recent months by declaring that the United States will not sink into a recession.

Until recently, his optimism was a rarity. Most Wall Street forecasters began painting doomsday scenarios when the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates with gusto more than a year ago.

Mr. Hatzius, who has won awards for his forecasting accuracy, insisted the outlook was more positive. He argued a downturn wasn’t likely when jobs were plentiful and disposable income was growing.

He is now turning even more optimistic. This week he reduced his estimated probability of a recession over the next 12 months to a mere 20 per cent. That is down from 25 per cent.

“We’re still in the soft-landing camp,” he told an online conference. Not only does he predict the U.S. will avoid a recession, but he says most developed markets will manage a similar feat.

This is encouraging news for Canadians. Both here and in the U.S., many forecasters predicted a recession would hit early this year. So far, it hasn’t materialized and, if Mr. Hatzius is correct, it won’t happen at all.

Why is he so optimistic? For one thing, he disputes the widely held notion that today’s deeply inverted yield curve means a recession is imminent.

The yield curve shows how short-term bond yields compare to longer term ones. It inverts when bond issuers must pay more to borrow money for shorter periods than for longer periods. This is an odd situation and it happens only when something is deeply out of sync in the economy. Over the past 70 years, an inverted yield curve has reliably signalled a recession ahead.

Maybe not this time, though. Mr. Hatzius says the primary reason that longer-term bond yields have sunk lower than short-term rates is because investors have convinced themselves they should be pessimistic about the longer-term economic outlook. They assume the only way that central banks can crush inflation is to engineer a recession, and they assume the central bank will be forced to cut interest rates when that recession hits.

But if that’s the case, then the notion that the inverted yield curve somehow “validates the consensus forecast of a recession is circular,” he says. All the yield curve is really telling us is that many people are nervous about what is to come.

Recent economic data suggest we might want to take such misgivings with a grain of salt.

The U.S. economy is showing surprising resilience, Mr. Hatzius points out. Despite a brutal round of interest-rate hikes, unemployment remains low and growth in real disposable personal income has rebounded impressively. The housing market – normally the sector most vulnerable to rising interest rates – seems to already be emerging from a brief downturn.

Most important of all, inflation is plunging. It is now at 3 per cent, compared with nearly 9 per cent a year ago. As a result, the Fed is rapidly running out of reasons to hike interest rates.

For all those reasons, Mr. Hatzius predicts that real economic growth in the U.S. will chug ahead at 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent over the year ahead – unspectacular, to be sure, but nowhere near recessionary levels.

Most of Wall Street disagrees. A recession over the next 12 months remains the most likely scenario, according to a recent Wall Street Journal survey of forecasters.

Those who expect a downturn typically point to stubbornly high core inflation – that is, inflation without food or energy prices factored in – as a reason why it’s too early to declare victory over rising prices. They expect the lagged effect of the big rate hikes of the past year to manifest themselves in months to come and cause a recession.

More people, though, are joining Mr. Hatzius in considering whether the economy needs a recession to purge itself of high inflation.

Paul Krugman, the Nobel economics laureate, and Matt Klein, publisher of the Overshoot economics newsletter, have pointed out that inflation seems to be fading away although there is no evidence that economic slack is growing.

This isn’t the way things usually work in an inflationary cycle. The classic pattern begins when demand for goods and services surges past what the economy can produce. The central bank then raises interest rates to crush activity, the economy slides into recession and inflation recedes.

This time, though, inflation is plunging while the economy continues to purr along. That suggests that much of the inflation that developed nations experienced wasn’t the result of excess demand, but rather of supply disruptions during the pandemic. Maybe inflation really was – to use a much-abused term – transitory.

If that is correct, Mr. Hatzius could prove to be right and the next year may be much more pleasant than most Wall Street economists fear. That’s far from a sure thing, but it is something to ponder on a nice summer day.