CIBC economist Andrew Grantham appears to be moving from the ‘Bank of Canada will not hike this month’ camp to the ‘will hike’ view.

“Following last month’s 25bp rate hike from the Bank of Canada, most forecasters instantly predicted a follow up move at next week’s July meeting … We weren’t convinced with that argument, as with interest rates already at quite high levels we suspected that the Bank would need a further accumulation of evidence that the economy is outperforming expectations in order to warrant pulling the trigger again so soon. [Friday] morning’s labour force data could well have been the evidence it needed… While job vacancy rates have continued to fall, the latest labour force report suggests that May’s drop in employment was nothing more than a statistical anomaly related to volatility in youth employment. The rebound in jobs during June, and an unemployment rate that is still low relative to pre-pandemic norms, may have just tipped the scales towards an immediate hike.’

“Tipping the Scales” – CIBC Economics

The RBC mining and materials equity team made two changes to their list of top ideas in the sector, adding Norsk Hydro and removing IGO Ltd. The team also dropped the rating on the fertilizer sector from overweight to market weight.

The list as it stands now is CF Industries, Nutrien, Capstone Copper, First Quantum, Norsk Hydro, Ivanhoe Mines, Pilbara Minerals, Adriatic Metals PLC., Centamin, G Mining Ventures, Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources, Pan American Silver, Regis Resources, Royal Gold, Cameco, Ecora Resources, Champion Iron, Glencore, Mineral Resources, South32 and Teck Resources.

Morgan Stanley equity analyst Edward Stanley published an interesting list of 10 big tactical market debates for the remainder of 2023,

“1. Margin Pressure – Company earnings and margins are likely to come under pressure this year as pricing power declines and costs remain sticky. … 2. Inventory & Deflation – Inventory has grown sharply while demand, especially demand for goods, is falling. .. 3. Critical Infrastructure in a Multipolar World – De-Risking of supply chains requires greater ‘Security’ investment.. 4. Downround IPOs & Bankruptcies – Downrounds accelerated over the past 12 months… 5. ESG Rate of Change – We think ESG rate of change will be a critical focus for investors looking to identify companies that can generate alpha and ESG impact. 6. Earthshots – Radical decarbonisation debates are ramping up ... 7. Green Steel 2.0 - Decarbonising steelmaking will trigger the biggest transformation of the industry in decades … 8. Rise of Saudi – Saudi Arabia is undergoing an unprecedented transformation with sweeping social and economic reforms, $1 trn in gigaproject commitments, and rapid demographic shifts… 9. Multi-Earning in a GPT Era – There is a large and growing class of workers whose marginal hour is better spent multi-earning than in low-paying traditional corporate roles. Gen Z is leading the shift, particularly now with the use of Generative AI tools accelerating this trend. 10. Outsmarting Cancer – Our work suggests that “smart chemotherapy” will progressively replace traditional chemotherapy and in doing so could open up a >$140bn market. Recent AstraZeneca weakness brings this debate back to the fore”

“MS: The 10 big tactical debates for the rest of 2023″ – (table) Twitter

Citi global equity strategist Beata Manthey published the firm’s quarterly outlook,

“After a solid 1H, US outperformance may go on pause. We downgrade the US to Neutral, while upgrading Europe to Overweight. The European market is trading at a record discount to the US and is pricing in a more reasonable EPS growth path. We continue to forecast a 5% global EPS contraction this year and a modest 5% expansion in 2024 (vs. bottom-up consensus of 0%/11% in 23/24). Our forecasts imply a modest EPS slowdown, rather than a full EPS recession. Risks to the outlook appear more balanced than before; while “soft landing” scenarios are possible, tighter credit conditions and central banks liquidity remain key headwinds. Our market targets now point to near-term downside, with a more constructive medium-term view. Our sector strategy tilts towards a mix of Quality and selective Cyclicals. We downgrade IT to Neutral on a potential pullback in megacap Growth but look to buy back on dips”

Tweet of the Day: “The latest example of how much China’s economy is going in a different direction from the US and Europe: Inflation is falling so rapidly that analysts are now worried about the risk of deflation” – Twitter