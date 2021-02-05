 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

No distance too far for Canadian housing market?

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

An interesting series of charts from CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld in a report called Canadian Housing Market: No Distance Too Far? shows that housing prices have increased faster in regions further away from major city centers,

“There’s a clear positive correlation between the distance from the city and home price inflation… The post financial crisis period between 2009 and 2014 saw a notable divergence in price trajectory as centres closer to the city experienced a much faster pace of price appreciation. The period between 2014 and the correction of 2017 saw more equal performance across locales of different sizes. But since then, we’ve seen the script completely flipped, with more remote centres leading the way … while prices in more remote centres are rising faster than in Toronto and its immediate suburbs, total sales in centres that are between 50km and 300km removed from the city account for no more than 5% of total sales … it’s possible that the share continues to grow in the near term, but prices in those centres have been rising so fast already that they risk reaching a resistance level … While each centre has its own price resistance level … on average that might already have occurred in Greater Vancouver and the surrounding areas. The premium paid had been narrowing until 2017, but since then, home price inflation in Vancouver has outpaced that seen in more remote centres. Given that Toronto traditionally lags Vancouver when it comes to housing trends, it’s not surprising to see that Toronto is now where Vancouver was pre-2017”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Interesting chart from CIBC (right): “House Price Inflation Outside of Toronto Has Risen Faster (L); With Houses Further Away Rising Most (R)”

***

BofA strategist Savita Subramanian talks TINA,

“The long-standing bullish mantra for stocks has been “There is no alternative” or TINA. Especially for income investors, given that the S&P 500 dividend yield has been within spitting (100bp) distance of bond yields for 104 of the last 120 months. Today over 60% of S&P 500 stocks pay a dividend yield that is above the 10-yr yield. But our rates strategists’ forecast for a 10-yr yield of 1.75% by year-end renders TINA less compelling. The opportunities for higher dividend yielders would drop well below 50% (Exhibit 1) and the S&P 500 yield would fail to clear bond yields. But rising rates alone aren’t bad for stocks: stocks posted positive returns 13 of the last 15 rising rate cycle …1.5% is the 10-yr yield above which, following the GFC, the average recommended stock allocation was ~50%, well below the current recommended allocation of 58.4%... 4% is the level at which the spread between the S&P 500′s current dividend yield and 10-yr yield drives decreasing allocations to stocks for investors.’

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: “No More TINA” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: “Buy-rated U.S. stocks that benefit from rising nominal interest rates” – (table) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan Stanley quantitative analyst Boris Lerner published a list of the most promising U.S. stock opportunities based on their proprietary model,

“Morgan Stanley’s Biannual Equity Select Tool (BEST) is a systematic multi-factor stock selection alpha model with a 24-month horizon … Our BEST Quantamental long screen includes stocks in the top quintiles of BEST that are rated Overweight by the Morgan Stanley analysts.”

The accompanying table ranks the highest scoring stocks by market cap. It starts with Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Linde PLC , Charter Communications Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Gilead Sciences Inc., Cigna Corp., General Motors Co., Schwab Corp., Capital One Financial Corp., Northrup Grumman Corp., Metlife Inc., Conocophillips and Freeport Mcmoran Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: Morgan Stanley’s Biannual Equity Select Tool (BEST) is a systematic multi-factor stock selection alpha model with a 24-month horizon” – (table) Twitter

**

Diversion: “The next act for messenger RNA could be bigger than covid vaccines” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies