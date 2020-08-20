No rally ahead for global bank stocks: Citi

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Citi global strategists Robert Buckland expects continued drops in inflation-adjusted bond yields, and that’s not good news for bank stocks (my emphasis),
“Unprecedented global QE [quantitative easing] is keeping a lid on nominal bond yields despite rising inflation expectations. This favours US and EM equities, traditional Cyclicals, IT and Growth strategies. It remains a drag on Defensives and Value. The Japan experience suggests capped nominal yields can be a heavy burden for Financials … QE has two key jobs: stabilize markets and finance deficits. The first has been done, but the second will take years. Hence rates are likely to stay low even if economies recover and inflation picks up. We expect break-evens to keep rising. Overweight traditional Cyclicals, especially commodity stocks. Overweight EM. Underweight Defensives.”
Profit margins on lending for banks depend on longer terms rates (the ones they charge borrowers) and short-term rates where they borrow the money to lend. Flat yield curves mean low profits on loans.
Bespoke Investment Group noted poor breadth of market rally even as equity indexes make new all-time highs, but the news is counterintuitively good,
“[Tuesday], the S&P 500 closed at 3,389.78 which finally eclipsed the February 19th all-time closing high. While the index reached a new high yesterday, participation was not broad-based. The daily net number of advancing to declining stocks in the index was -161 which is the weakest reading of any all-time high going back to at least 1990. On days where the S&P 500 closed at a record high in the past, daily breadth readings have averaged +151. The last time that breadth was negative on the same day as an all-time high was back on February 6th of this year … Although a weak breadth reading may make it seem like an all-time high has shaky footing, counterintuitively, the opposite is actually true. As shown in the charts below, albeit a smaller sample size, S&P 500 returns following all-time highs with negative daily breadth readings have actually outperformed other positive breadth readings one, six, and twelve months later.”
Also from Citi, global economist Catherine Mann douses enthusiasm for a continued recovery,
“High frequency data support equity euphoria, but most sectors remain in contraction, and global growth was downgraded again. While some high frequency data support the notion of normalcy, they have COVID-specific sources of support which may fall away going forward. The vaccine is important, but is not a game changer… Labor-market scarring will occur given the gap between projected return to pre-COVID GDP and employment. Weak business investment portends shrinking capital stock and lower productivity growth. Contracting trade hurts productivity and reflects the collapse in business investment”
Morgan Stanley – likely the most bullish research firm where Citi is the most bearish – argue that central banks are far less responsible for the market rally than most investors believe,
“It’s all about central bank balance sheets, right?: A dominant narrative of the post-GFC era is that central bank policy matters more for markets than “fundamentals”, and that changes in the central bank balance sheet matter more than what’s happening in the real economy. No: Markets’ performance relative to balance sheet trends varied greatly depending on whether the economy is getting better or worse. Global equity returns have been worse with a growing balance sheet and falling PMI, for example, than with a shrinking balance sheet but rising PMIs. We see this across regions.”
Tweet of the Day:
