Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie is not looking forward to U.S. earnings reporting season as he explains in EPS Breadth Deteriorating, No Support for Equities,

“The upcoming reporting season could get more challenging as decelerating global growth, inflation pressure/wage growth and a surging US dollar could bite into Q3/22 earnings. Overall, S&P 500 Q3/22 bottom-up EPS is expected to contract by 2.1% to US$54.64 from last quarter’s peak of US$55.80. On a year-over-year basis, the pace of expansion should continue to moderate (+2.9% y/y from +6.9% y/y in Q2) for a fifth consecutive quarter, clashing with the phenomenal growth experienced in 2021 (+49%). Although earnings expectations have come down lately, we believe investors could be in for some disappointment. Overall, we see four main points arguing against putting on rose-coloured glasses: Preliminary Beat Ratio: Weakest Since 2002 , Keep an Eye on Foreign Revenue Exposure (US$ Dominance is a Headwind), Q3/22 Macro Data Decelerating Rapidly, Energy Strength Masking Broader Weakness”

***

BofA Securities reports on asset flows for their client base and last week’s results were surprising to me,

“Last week, during which the S&P 500 rallied 1.5% off recent lows, clients were big net buyers of US equities ($6.1B; third largest inflow in our data history since ‘08 and the fifth consecutive week of inflows). Our view? More volatility likely ahead. Clients bought both single stocks and ETFs (biggest single stock inflows since April), and bought both large and mid caps while selling small caps for a second week. All client groups (hedge funds, institutional, private clients) were net buyers, led by Institutional clients (first inflow in a month and biggest inflow since Dec. 2020).”

***

I wrote an entire column about why I wanted to own a copper stock eventually, but the analysts at Citi remain very bearish on the sector for the short term,

“Our commodity strategists are bearish on copper; have been bearish on copper since May’22; and see a further 15-20% downside over the next six months to $6,200/t in our base case, reflecting a particularly bearish European demand outlook, and to a lesser degree strong mine supply growth during ‘23. The strategists recommend producers hedge and investors get exposure to the downside… Our commodity strategists are increasingly bearish on the broader base metals complex (sell rallies), and their previously high conviction in a Europe-led global downturn has increased, not decreased. Overall, they see base metals falling by around 10% from current levels over the next six months in their base-case scenario … Our commodity strategists are relatively bullish palladium reflecting resilient demand on automotive chip supply availability increasing and automotive supply chain re-stocking along with rising Russia supply-shock risks. Palladium has performed extremely well considering USD strength, rising real rates, weakening global demand growth and broader macroeconomic sentiment”

***”

