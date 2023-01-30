Skip to main content
Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail

I’m pleased to provide the list of stocks in the Lemonade portfolio below, along with updates to several other popular portfolios. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio and the Screaming Value Portfolio.

Lemonade Portfolio

Profitable stocks in a sweet trend

NameTickerPriceP/E6 Month ReturnMarket Cap
Argonaut Gold IncAR 0.738.180.2611
Celestica IncCLS 17.6711.331.72,158
Coveo Solutions IncCVO 8.700.862.3969
Crew Energy IncCR 5.025.35.7787
Major Drilling GroupMDI 11.4312.734.8947
MEG Energy CorpMEG 19.8911.721.75,873
NuVista Energy LtdNVA 11.874.721.42,662
Spartan Delta CorpSDE 15.623.642.72,438
Torex Gold Resources IncTXG 18.437.3103.21,582
Victoria Gold CorpVGCX 10.0011.88.3645

Stable Dividend Portfolio

Low-volatility dividend stocks

NameTickerPriceYieldVolatilityP/E
ATCOACO.X 43.594.416.511.9
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS 69.425.919.28.2
BCE IncBCE 61.915.917.418.2
Canadian Utilities LtdCU 37.784.716.513.4
Emera IncEMA 54.385.119.213.5
Enbridge IncENB 55.556.419.018.9
Fortis IncFTS 55.694.116.420.7
Hydro One LtdH 37.443.016.921.8
Intact Financial CorpIFC 198.402.019.014.6
Metro IncMRU 75.581.617.220.1
National Bank of CanadaNA 99.203.920.010.3
Power Corp of CanadaPOW 35.565.619.714.9
Rogers Sugar IncRSI 5.736.315.925.9
Royal Bank of CanadaRY 135.123.917.212.3
Sun Life Financial IncSLF 65.594.419.511.6
TELUS CorpT 28.524.918.221.0
Thomson Reuters CorpTRI 158.031.518.678.2
Timbercreek Financial CorpTF 7.888.818.818.5
TMX Group LtdX 135.372.520.020.6
Toronto-Dominion BankTD 89.874.319.910.2

Frugal Dividend Portfolio

Cheap and stable dividend payers

NameTickerPriceYieldVolatilityP/E
Algoma Central CorpALC 16.614.325.28.2
Bank of MontrealBMO 133.264.321.210.1
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS 69.425.919.28.2
CIBCCM 58.375.822.48.6
Great-West Lifeco IncGWO 34.315.720.41.6
IGM Financial IncIGM 41.165.525.110.8
Manulife Financial CorpMFC 25.745.124.92.9
Dividend Monster Portfolio

High-yield stocks with momentum

NameTickerPriceYield12 Month ReturnP/E
Birchcliff Energy LtdBIR 9.218.762.24.5
Cardinal Energy LtdCJ 7.779.364.222.0
Freehold Royalties LtdFRU 15.816.841.27.4
Lundin Gold IncLUG 15.003.466.218.5
Peyto ExplorationPEY 13.599.748.26.9
PrairieSky Royalty LtdPSK 23.034.267.718.5
Secure Energy Services IncSES 7.965.041.012.7
Stelco Holdings IncSTLC 51.103.374.52.5
Surge Energy IncSGY 9.425.153.34.7
Whitecap Resources IncWCP 11.175.241.4
Screaming Value Portfolio

Lots of EBIT for a low price

NameTickerPriceEV/EBITP/EYield
Advantage Energy LtdAAV 8.861.94.7
Algoma Steel Group IncASTL 9.850.11.22.7
Canfor CorpCFP 22.501.62.9
Centerra Gold IncCG 8.302.33.4
Crescent Point Energy CorpCPG 9.802.46.34.1
Frontera Energy CorpFEC 12.651.12.5
Interfor CorpIFP 22.931.41.8
Parex Resources IncPXT 23.072.04.54.3
Stelco Holdings IncSTLC 51.101.12.53.3
West Fraser Timber Co LtdWFG 104.511.83.31.6
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Jan. 24, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

