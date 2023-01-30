I’m pleased to provide the list of stocks in the Lemonade portfolio below, along with updates to several other popular portfolios. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio and the Screaming Value Portfolio.

Lemonade Portfolio Profitable stocks in a sweet trend Name Ticker Price P/E 6 Month Return Market Cap Argonaut Gold Inc AR 0.73 8.1 80.2 611 Celestica Inc CLS 17.67 11.3 31.7 2,158 Coveo Solutions Inc CVO 8.70 0.8 62.3 969 Crew Energy Inc CR 5.02 5.3 5.7 787 Major Drilling Group MDI 11.43 12.7 34.8 947 MEG Energy Corp MEG 19.89 11.7 21.7 5,873 NuVista Energy Ltd NVA 11.87 4.7 21.4 2,662 Spartan Delta Corp SDE 15.62 3.6 42.7 2,438 Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG 18.43 7.3 103.2 1,582 Victoria Gold Corp VGCX 10.00 11.8 8.3 645 Stable Dividend Portfolio Low-volatility dividend stocks Name Ticker Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO.X 43.59 4.4 16.5 11.9 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 69.42 5.9 19.2 8.2 BCE Inc BCE 61.91 5.9 17.4 18.2 Canadian Utilities Ltd CU 37.78 4.7 16.5 13.4 Emera Inc EMA 54.38 5.1 19.2 13.5 Enbridge Inc ENB 55.55 6.4 19.0 18.9 Fortis Inc FTS 55.69 4.1 16.4 20.7 Hydro One Ltd H 37.44 3.0 16.9 21.8 Intact Financial Corp IFC 198.40 2.0 19.0 14.6 Metro Inc MRU 75.58 1.6 17.2 20.1 National Bank of Canada NA 99.20 3.9 20.0 10.3 Power Corp of Canada POW 35.56 5.6 19.7 14.9 Rogers Sugar Inc RSI 5.73 6.3 15.9 25.9 Royal Bank of Canada RY 135.12 3.9 17.2 12.3 Sun Life Financial Inc SLF 65.59 4.4 19.5 11.6 TELUS Corp T 28.52 4.9 18.2 21.0 Thomson Reuters Corp TRI 158.03 1.5 18.6 78.2 Timbercreek Financial Corp TF 7.88 8.8 18.8 18.5 TMX Group Ltd X 135.37 2.5 20.0 20.6 Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 89.87 4.3 19.9 10.2 Frugal Dividend Portfolio Cheap and stable dividend payers Name Ticker Price Yield Volatility P/E Algoma Central Corp ALC 16.61 4.3 25.2 8.2 Bank of Montreal BMO 133.26 4.3 21.2 10.1 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 69.42 5.9 19.2 8.2 CIBC CM 58.37 5.8 22.4 8.6 Great-West Lifeco Inc GWO 34.31 5.7 20.4 1.6 IGM Financial Inc IGM 41.16 5.5 25.1 10.8 Manulife Financial Corp MFC 25.74 5.1 24.9 2.9 National Bank of Canada NA 99.20 3.9 20.0 10.3 Sagicor Financial Co Ltd SFC 4.83 6.2 24.9 4.6 Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 89.87 4.3 19.9 10.2 Dividend Monster Portfolio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Ticker Price Yield 12 Month Return P/E Birchcliff Energy Ltd BIR 9.21 8.7 62.2 4.5 Cardinal Energy Ltd CJ 7.77 9.3 64.2 22.0 Freehold Royalties Ltd FRU 15.81 6.8 41.2 7.4 Lundin Gold Inc LUG 15.00 3.4 66.2 18.5 Peyto Exploration PEY 13.59 9.7 48.2 6.9 PrairieSky Royalty Ltd PSK 23.03 4.2 67.7 18.5 Secure Energy Services Inc SES 7.96 5.0 41.0 12.7 Stelco Holdings Inc STLC 51.10 3.3 74.5 2.5 Surge Energy Inc SGY 9.42 5.1 53.3 4.7 Whitecap Resources Inc WCP 11.17 5.2 41.4 Screaming Value Portfolio Lots of EBIT for a low price Name Ticker Price EV/EBIT P/E Yield Advantage Energy Ltd AAV 8.86 1.9 4.7 Algoma Steel Group Inc ASTL 9.85 0.1 1.2 2.7 Canfor Corp CFP 22.50 1.6 2.9 Centerra Gold Inc CG 8.30 2.3 3.4 Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG 9.80 2.4 6.3 4.1 Frontera Energy Corp FEC 12.65 1.1 2.5 Interfor Corp IFP 22.93 1.4 1.8 Parex Resources Inc PXT 23.07 2.0 4.5 4.3 Stelco Holdings Inc STLC 51.10 1.1 2.5 3.3 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFG 104.51 1.8 3.3 1.6 SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Jan. 24, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

