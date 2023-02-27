I’m pleased to provide the list of stocks in the Stable Dividend Portfolio below along with updates to several other popular portfolios. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio and the Lemonade Portfolio.

Stable Dividend Portfolio Low-volatility dividend stocks Name Ticker Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO.X 42.79 4.4 16.6 11.7 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 71.82 5.7 19.4 8.5 BCE BCE 61.11 6.3 17.6 18.3 Canadian Utilities CU 36.20 5.0 16.4 12.9 Emera EMA 54.15 5.1 19.6 13.5 Enbridge ENB 51.55 6.9 18.8 14.4 Fortis FTS 55.43 4.1 16.5 19.7 Hydro One H 35.89 3.1 17.2 20.4 Intact Financial IFC 199.60 2.2 19.0 13.3 Metro MRU 71.05 1.7 17.2 18.9 National Bank NA 100.02 3.9 19.7 10.4 Power Corp POW 35.82 5.5 19.1 15.0 Rogers Sugar RSI 6.18 5.8 16.8 38.2 Royal Bank RY 138.23 3.8 17.0 12.6 Sun Life Financial SLF 67.68 4.3 18.6 11.8 TD Bank TD 91.99 4.2 19.8 10.5 TELUS T 27.42 5.1 18.6 20.4 Thomson Reuters TRI 165.44 1.6 18.7 51.2 Timbercreek Financial TF 8.21 8.4 18.9 19.3 TMX Group X 134.43 2.6 18.9 19.6 Frugal Dividend Portfolio Cheap and stable dividend payers Name Ticker Price Yield Volatility P/E Algoma Central ALC 15.82 4.6 24.9 7.8 Bank of Montreal BMO 132.43 4.3 21.1 10.0 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 71.82 5.7 19.4 8.5 CIBC CM 61.42 5.5 22.4 9.0 Great-West Lifeco GWO 36.45 5.7 20.4 1.6 Manulife Financial MFC 26.74 5.5 24.4 2.6 National Bank NA 100.02 3.9 19.7 10.4 Sagicor Financial SFC 5.00 6.0 24.7 4.8 TC Energy TRP 54.52 6.8 25.1 8.3 TD Bank TD 91.99 4.2 19.8 10.5 Dividend Monster Portfolio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Ticker Price Yield 12 Month Return P/E AGF Management AGF.B 9.10 4.4 35.4 9.5 Birchcliff Energy Ltd BIR 7.96 10.1 30.2 3.9 Cardinal Energy CJ 7.24 9.9 46.0 20.5 Computer Modelling CMG 7.10 2.8 34.0 27.9 Lundin Gold LUG 13.09 3.9 35.1 16.0 PrairieSky Royalty PSK 21.89 4.4 35.8 16.4 Restaurant Brands QSR 91.69 3.2 30.8 30.2 Secure Energy Services SES 8.00 5.0 36.2 12.8 Stelco Holdings STLC 51.81 3.2 60.9 2.5 Surge Energy SGY 8.50 5.6 33.0 4.2 Screaming Value Portfolio Lots of EBIT for a low price Name Ticker Price EV/EBIT P/E Yield Advantage Energy AAV 7.82 1.7 4.1 Algoma Steel Group ASTL 10.14 0.2 1.2 2.7 Canfor Corp CFP 22.03 1.5 2.9 Centerra Gold CG 8.25 2.2 3.4 Crescent Point Energy CPG 9.08 2.2 5.9 4.4 Frontera Energy FEC 11.43 1.0 2.2 Interfor Corp IFP 22.23 2.2 2.1 Parex Resources PXT 23.45 2.0 4.5 6.4 Stelco Holdings STLC 51.81 1.1 2.5 3.2 West Fraser Timber WFG 101.77 2.2 3.8 1.6 Name Ticker Price P/E 6 Month Return Market Cap Celestica CLS 17.54 10.6 20.0 2,133 Coveo Solutions CVO 8.20 0.7 22.9 916 Fairfax India Holdings FIH.U 13.16 8.8 24.6 2,531 Frontera Energy FEC 11.43 2.2 10.1 981 NuVista Energy NVA 10.57 4.2 -3.8 2,318 OceanaGold OGC 2.60 10.6 21.5 1,831 PetroTal TAL 0.67 2.7 15.5 578 Spartan Delta SDE 11.90 2.8 -9.0 2,040 Torex Gold Resources TXG 16.26 6.4 57.4 1,396 Victoria Gold VGCX 8.93 10.6 -3.4 576 SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Feb. 21, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

