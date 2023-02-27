Skip to main content
Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail

I’m pleased to provide the list of stocks in the Stable Dividend Portfolio below along with updates to several other popular portfolios. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio and the Lemonade Portfolio.

Stable Dividend Portfolio

Low-volatility dividend stocks

NameTickerPriceYieldVolatilityP/E
ATCOACO.X42.794.416.611.7
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS71.825.719.48.5
BCEBCE61.116.317.618.3
Canadian UtilitiesCU36.205.016.412.9
EmeraEMA54.155.119.613.5
EnbridgeENB51.556.918.814.4
FortisFTS55.434.116.519.7
Hydro OneH35.893.117.220.4
Intact FinancialIFC199.602.219.013.3
MetroMRU71.051.717.218.9
National BankNA100.023.919.710.4
Power CorpPOW35.825.519.115.0
Rogers SugarRSI6.185.816.838.2
Royal BankRY138.233.817.012.6
Sun Life FinancialSLF67.684.318.611.8
TD BankTD91.994.219.810.5
TELUST27.425.118.620.4
Thomson ReutersTRI165.441.618.751.2
Timbercreek FinancialTF8.218.418.919.3
TMX GroupX134.432.618.919.6

Frugal Dividend Portfolio

Cheap and stable dividend payers

NameTickerPriceYieldVolatilityP/E
Algoma CentralALC15.824.624.97.8
Bank of MontrealBMO132.434.321.110.0
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS71.825.719.48.5
CIBCCM61.425.522.49.0
Great-West LifecoGWO36.455.720.41.6
Manulife FinancialMFC26.745.524.42.6
National BankNA100.023.919.710.4
Sagicor FinancialSFC5.006.024.74.8
TC EnergyTRP54.526.825.18.3
TD BankTD91.994.219.810.5

Dividend Monster Portfolio

High-yield stocks with momentum

NameTickerPriceYield12 Month ReturnP/E
AGF ManagementAGF.B9.104.435.49.5
Birchcliff Energy LtdBIR7.9610.130.23.9
Cardinal EnergyCJ7.249.946.020.5
Computer ModellingCMG7.102.834.027.9
Lundin GoldLUG13.093.935.116.0
PrairieSky RoyaltyPSK21.894.435.816.4
Restaurant BrandsQSR91.693.230.830.2
Secure Energy ServicesSES8.005.036.212.8
Stelco HoldingsSTLC51.813.260.92.5
Surge EnergySGY8.505.633.04.2

Screaming Value Portfolio

Lots of EBIT for a low price

NameTickerPriceEV/EBITP/EYield
Advantage EnergyAAV7.821.74.1
Algoma Steel GroupASTL10.140.21.22.7
Canfor CorpCFP22.031.52.9
Centerra GoldCG8.252.23.4
Crescent Point EnergyCPG9.082.25.94.4
Frontera EnergyFEC11.431.02.2
Interfor CorpIFP22.232.22.1
Parex ResourcesPXT23.452.04.56.4
Stelco HoldingsSTLC51.811.12.53.2
West Fraser TimberWFG101.772.23.81.6

NameTickerPriceP/E6 Month ReturnMarket Cap
CelesticaCLS17.5410.620.02,133
Coveo SolutionsCVO8.200.722.9916
Fairfax India HoldingsFIH.U13.168.824.62,531
Frontera EnergyFEC11.432.210.1981
NuVista EnergyNVA10.574.2-3.82,318
OceanaGoldOGC2.6010.621.51,831
PetroTalTAL0.672.715.5578
Spartan DeltaSDE11.902.8-9.02,040
Torex Gold ResourcesTXG16.266.457.41,396
Victoria GoldVGCX8.9310.6-3.4576

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Feb. 21, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

