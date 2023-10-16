Skip to main content
Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail

I’m pleased to provide a list of the stocks in Stable Dividend Portfolio along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio, the Canadian Free Cash Portfolio, the U.S. Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Stable Dividend Portfolio

Low-volatility dividend stocks

Name PriceYieldVolatilityP/E
ATCOACO-X-T34.905.516.08.9
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T60.157.018.28.8
BCEBCE-T51.617.514.316.4
Canadian UtilitiesCU-T29.886.016.411.3
FortisFTS-T54.144.417.818.0
George WestonWN-T150.081.917.140.2
Great-West LifecoGWO-T38.655.416.26.3
Intact FinancialIFC-T197.882.216.217.0
LoblawL-T115.731.516.818.5
ManulifeMFC-T25.085.817.98.9
MetroMRU-T71.801.714.216.9
National BankNA-T88.424.617.89.5
Power CorpPOW-T34.706.115.710.5
Rogers SugarRSI-T5.446.614.619.4
Royal BankRY-T115.514.714.611.2
Sun Life FinancialSLF-T66.214.514.811.5
TD BankTD-T80.524.817.79.5
TELUST-T22.676.417.019.0
TMX GroupX-T29.922.416.522.0
Waste ConnectionsWCN-T187.350.717.740.1

Frugal Dividend Portfolio

Stable and cheap dividend payers

NamePriceYieldVolatilityP/E
Algoma CentralALC-T14.754.921.36.2
ATCOACO-X-T34.905.516.08.9
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T60.157.018.28.8
Capital PowerCPX-T38.586.419.97.4
CIBCCM-T51.676.720.08.9
E-L FinancialELF-T885.001.721.95.0
Great-West LifecoGWO-T38.655.416.26.3
ManulifeMFC-T25.085.817.98.9
National BankNA-T88.424.617.89.5
Timbercreek Financial CorTF-T6.7310.319.29.0

Dividend Monster Portfolio

High-yield stocks with momentum

Name PriceYield12 Month ReturnP/E
Bird ConstructionBDT-T10.704.088.111.7
CascadesCAS-T11.904.048.37.9
Doman Building MaterialsDBM-T7.497.545.210.9
Guardian CapitalGCG-A-T41.603.364.7
Lundin GoldLUG-T15.173.653.075.0
Lundin MiningLUN-T9.933.655.415.4
Russel MetalsRUS-T36.904.351.47.5
Trican Well ServiceTCW-T4.683.454.69.2
WajaxWJX-T29.404.573.58.4
Wall FinancialWFC-T19.5915.362.649.8

Screaming Value Portfolio

Lots of EBIT for a low price

Name PriceEV/EBITP/EYield
Algoma SteelASTL-T9.002.85.43.0
EnerplusERF-T23.333.46.71.4
Frontera EnergyFEC-T10.032.15.7
Kiwetinohk EnergyKEC-T13.133.02.4
Obsidian EnergyOBE-T11.122.31.3
Parex ResourcesPXT-T24.073.23.06.2
PetroTalTAL-T0.762.63.910.7
StelcoSTLC-T36.783.67.24.6
Torex Gold ResourcesTXG-T14.172.04.7
Vermilion EnergyVET-T19.592.32.32.0

Lemonade Portfolio

Profitable stocks in a sweet trend

NamePriceP/E6 Month ReturnMarket Cap
Advantage EnergyAAV-T9.6113.523.51,611
Athabasca OilATH-T4.104.223.52,383
AutoCanadaACQ-T24.986.021.4590
Crew EnergyCR-T6.136.128.0965
Kelt ExplorationKEL-T7.138.138.21,382
Kiwetinohk EnergyKEC-T13.132.48.2575
MEG EnergyMEG-T26.396.314.07,531
NuVista EnergyNVA-T12.968.310.02,780
Obsidian EnergyOBE-T11.121.319.8890
Precision DrillingPD-T84.509.623.41,150

Canadian Free Cash Portfolio

Canadian bargains with free cash flow

NamePriceEV/FCFP/EYield
ADENTRAADEN-T28.373.42.51.8
Air CanadaAC-T18.845.826.0
Doman Building MaterialsDBM-T7.496.310.97.5
Dundee Precious MetalsDPM-T8.505.47.92.5
EnerplusERF-T23.336.26.71.4
Lundin GoldLUG-T15.175.675.03.6
ManulifeMFC-T25.083.58.95.8
Russel MetalsRUS-T36.905.77.54.3
Torex Gold ResourcesTXG-T14.176.04.7
Vermilion EnergyVET-T19.596.02.32.0

U.S. Free Cash Portfolio

U.S. bargains with free cash flow

NamePriceEV/FCFP/EYield
Capital One FinancialCOF-N96.982.07.52.5
CenteneCNC-N71.175.312.10.0
Discover FinancialDFS-N91.345.26.33.1
Everest GroupEG-N385.314.111.11.8
General MotorsGM-N31.483.43.91.1
Goldman SachsGS-N314.776.012.93.5
HumanaHUM-N500.403.518.90.7
LennarLEN-N113.076.27.91.3
MetLifeMET-N62.184.67.93.3
Synchrony FinancialSYF-N29.842.05.53.4

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Oct. 10, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, P/B = price to book value, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, FCF = free cash flow, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars, U.S portfolios are presented in U.S. dollar terms.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow us on Twitter: @marketsglobeOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the author of this article:

Check Following for new articles