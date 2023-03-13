I’m pleased to provide the list of stocks in the Frugal Dividend portfolio below along with updates to several other popular portfolios. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend portfolio, the Frugal Dividend portfolio, the Dividend Monster portfolio, the Screaming Value portfolio and the Lemonade portfolio.

Frugal Dividend Portfolio Cheap and stable dividend payers Name Ticker Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO.X 40.85 4.7 17.1 11.2 Bank of Montreal BMO 127.92 4.5 20.9 10.6 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 69.04 6.0 19.8 9.0 CIBC CM 61.73 5.5 21.5 10.1 Great-West Lifeco GWO 36.84 5.6 20.1 1.6 Manulife Financial MFC 27.11 5.4 23.9 2.6 MCAN Mortgage MKP 16.49 8.7 21.9 9.4 National Bank NA 102.51 3.8 19.3 10.8 Sagicor Financial SFC 4.84 6.2 24.6 4.6 TD Bank TD 87.27 4.4 18.8 10.1 Stable Dividend Portfolio Low-volatility dividend stocks Name Ticker Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO.X 40.85 4.7 17.1 11.2 BCE BCE 60.53 6.4 16.9 18.1 Canadian Utilities CU 35.63 5.0 16.5 12.6 Emera EMA 53.80 5.1 19.7 12.6 Enbridge ENB 52.70 6.7 18.7 14.7 Extendicare EXE 6.51 7.4 17.7 1,393.1 Fortis FTS 54.02 4.2 16.5 19.2 Hydro One H 35.96 3.1 17.0 20.4 Intact Financial IFC 194.00 2.3 18.8 13.0 Metro MRU 70.27 1.7 16.6 18.7 National Bank NA 102.51 3.8 19.3 10.8 Power Corp POW 37.07 5.3 18.8 15.5 Rogers Sugar RSI 6.17 5.8 16.6 38.1 Royal Bank RY 136.54 3.9 17.1 13.1 Sun Life Financial SLF 67.20 4.3 18.3 11.7 TD Bank TD 87.27 4.4 18.8 10.1 TELUS T 27.30 5.1 18.2 20.4 Thomson Reuters TRI 167.76 1.6 18.2 51.1 Timbercreek Financial TF 8.17 8.4 19.0 12.2 TMX Group X 133.85 2.6 18.4 19.5 Dividend Monster Portfolio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Ticker Price Yield 12 Month Return P/E AGF Management AGF.B 9.25 4.3 42.6 9.7 Birchcliff Energy BIR 8.57 9.3 26.5 4.2 Exchange Income EIF 51.87 4.9 44.0 20.2 iA Financial IAG 88.32 3.1 26.7 2.4 Lundin Gold LUG 14.33 3.8 37.3 66.9 Mullen Group MTL 14.73 4.9 27.9 10.9 PrairieSky Royalty PSK 21.43 4.5 26.4 16.1 Restaurant Brands QSR 86.56 3.5 29.1 27.9 Russel Metals RUS 36.06 4.2 23.3 6.1 Stelco Holdings STLC 58.89 2.9 46.8 4.1 Screaming Value Portfolio Lots of EBIT for a low price Name Ticker Price EV/EBIT P/E Yield Algoma Steel ASTL 11.78 0.3 1.4 2.3 Canfor CFP 23.19 2.3 3.2 Crescent Point Energy CPG 9.66 2.3 5.9 4.1 Interfor IFP 24.01 2.3 2.3 Obsidian Energy OBE 10.06 1.7 1.0 Parex Resources PXT 23.20 1.9 4.4 6.5 PetroTal TAL 0.67 2.2 2.6 Stelco STLC 58.89 2.7 4.1 2.9 Vermilion Energy VET 19.02 2.4 1.6 1.7 West Fraser Timber WFG 103.04 2.2 3.8 1.6 Lemonade Portfolio Profitable stocks in a sweet trend Name Ticker Price P/E 6 Month Return Market Cap Athabasca Oil ATH 3.15 4.3 41.9 1,848 Celestica CLS 17.87 10.6 36.9 2,170 Coveo Solutions CVO 7.78 0.7 36.5 871 Fairfax India FIH.U 12.85 8.6 26.0 2,511 Major Drilling MDI 10.60 11.7 23.1 880 MEG Energy MEG 22.59 4.3 38.1 6,518 NuVista Energy NVA 12.22 4.9 27.3 2,677 PetroTal TAL 0.67 2.6 0.0 586 Spartan Delta SDE 13.40 3.5 19.0 2,297 Torex Gold Resources TXG 17.54 6.4 80.8 1,506 SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Mar. 7, 2023. The author has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield; volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days; P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters; six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends; EV = enterprise value; EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters; market cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars.

A customary caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

