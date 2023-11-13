I’m pleased to provide a list of the stocks in Dividend Monster portfolio along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio, the Canadian Free Cash Portfolio and the U.S. Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Stable Dividend Portfolio Low-volatility dividend stocks Name Ticker Price Yield Volatility P/E ATCO ACO-X $37.48 5.1 16.6 9.5 BCE BCE-T $53.60 7.2 14.1 16.6 Canadian National Railway CNR-T $151.42 2.1 17.4 20.5 Canadian Utilities CU-T $30.66 5.9 16.8 10.1 Fortis FTS-T $55.90 4.2 17.2 17.8 George Weston WN-T $163.42 1.7 17.4 43.8 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T $39.55 5.3 15.0 6.4 Intact Financial IFC-T $196.37 2.2 16.2 18.7 Loblaw L-T $120.79 1.5 17.0 19.4 Manulife Financial MFC-T $25.15 5.8 18.0 8.9 Metro MRU-T $73.92 1.6 14.3 17.4 National Bank NA-T $87.23 4.7 18.0 9.4 Power Corp POW-T $34.29 6.1 15.6 10.4 Rogers Sugar RSI-T $5.22 6.9 15.3 18.6 Royal Bank RY-T $115.78 4.7 15.0 11.2 Sun Life Financial SLF-T $64.86 4.6 14.6 11.3 TD Bank TD-T $80.94 4.7 17.7 9.6 TELUS T-T $24.02 6.3 17.2 24.1 TMX Group X-T $29.25 2.5 16.2 21.4 Waste Connections WCN-T $181.26 0.9 16.9 37.5

Frugal Dividend Portfolio Stable and cheap dividend payers Name Price Yield Volatility P/E Algoma Central ALC-T $14.59 4.9 20.7 6.4 ATCO ACO-X-T $37.48 5.1 16.6 9.5 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T $59.13 7.2 18.5 8.7 Capital Power CPX-T $38.23 6.4 20.7 6.0 CIBC CM-T $51.70 6.7 20.4 8.9 E-L Financial ELF-T $885.68 1.7 19.5 6.8 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T $39.55 5.3 15.0 6.4 Manulife Financial MFC-T $25.15 5.8 18.0 8.9 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T $15.66 9.7 19.8 6.5 National Bank NA-T $87.23 4.7 18.0 9.4

Dividend Monster Portfolio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Price Yield 12 Month Return P/E Bird Construction BDT-T $11.14 3.9 90.4 9.4 Cascades CAS-T $11.35 4.2 40.1 7.5 Great-West Lifeco GWO-T $39.55 5.3 38.3 6.4 Guardian Capital Group GCG-A-T $41.07 3.3 66.0 Lundin Gold LUG-T $16.64 3.3 59.7 81.1 Maple Leaf Foods MFI-T $25.67 3.3 35.4 Parex Resources PXT-T $26.34 5.7 35.6 3.2 Parkland PKI-T $42.83 3.2 75.9 14.0 Wajax WJX-T $29.54 4.5 60.7 8.4 Wall Financial WFC-T $18.99 15.8 63.7 48.3

Screaming Value Portfolio Lots of EBIT for a low price Name Price EV/EBIT P/E Yield Aecon Group ARE-T $10.45 2.3 7.1 Algoma Steel ASTL-T $9.79 3.1 5.8 2.8 Frontera Energy FEC-T $11.39 2.3 6.4 Kiwetinohk Energy KEC-T $13.04 3.0 2.4 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T $15.66 0.5 6.5 9.7 Obsidian Energy OBE-T $11.10 2.3 1.3 Parex Resources PXT-T $26.34 3.4 3.2 5.7 PetroTal TAL-T $0.74 2.5 3.7 11.2 Torex Gold Resources TXG-T $13.69 1.9 4.5 Vermilion Energy VET-T $18.02 2.6 2.7 2.2

Lemonade Portfolio Profitable stocks in a sweet trend Name Price P/E 6 Month Return Market Cap Athabasca Oil ATH-T $4.01 3.5 31.0 2,316 AutoCanada ACQ-T $26.29 6.3 62.8 621 Cineplex CGX-T $9.01 6.3 2.5 571 Crew Energy CR-T $5.67 5.7 23.3 893 Kelt Exploration KEL-T $7.73 8.7 51.3 1,501 Kiwetinohk Energy KEC-T $13.04 2.4 8.0 571 MEG Energy MEG-T $25.85 5.7 24.2 7,328 NuVista Energy NVA-T $12.65 8.1 11.7 2,697 Obsidian Energy OBE-T $11.10 1.3 31.7 885 Precision Drilling PD-T $79.75 9.5 22.4 1,085

Canadian Free Cash Portfolio Canadian bargains with free cash flow Name Price EV/FCF P/E Yield ADENTRA ADEN-T $27.92 3.3 2.4 1.9 Air Canada AC-T $18.03 5.2 3.5 Dundee Precious Metals DPM-T $9.59 4.8 7.6 2.2 Lundin Gold LUG-T $16.64 6.0 81.1 3.3 Manulife Financial MFC-T $25.15 3.5 8.9 5.8 MCAN Mortgage MKP-T $15.66 0.4 6.5 9.7 PetroTal TAL-T $0.74 6.2 3.7 11.2 Russel Metals RUS-T $36.30 5.6 7.4 4.4 Torex Gold Resources TXG-T $13.69 5.6 4.5 Trisura Group TSU-T $33.36 5.4 62.3

U.S. Free Cash Portfolio U.S. bargains with free cash flow Name Price EV/FCF P/E Yield Capital One Financial COF-N $105.01 2.4 8.0 2.3 Discover Financial Services DFS-N $84.86 4.3 6.3 3.3 Everest Group EG-N $383.99 4.0 7.1 1.8 Ford Motor F-N $10.17 5.6 4.5 5.9 General Motors GM-N $28.41 2.5 3.5 1.3 Marathon Petroleum MPC-N $146.16 5.1 5.5 2.3 MetLife MET-N $60.05 4.8 6.3 3.5 Principal Financial PFG-N $69.44 4.2 17.2 3.9 Synchrony Financial SYF-N $29.35 1.5 5.4 3.4 Valero Energy VLO-N $123.05 4.9 4.2 3.3

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Nov. 7, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, P/B = price to book value, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, FCF = free cash flow, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars, U.S portfolios are presented in U.S. dollar terms.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

