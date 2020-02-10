North American equity prices hover near record highs, despite commodities drop

Prices for many commodities have taken a sharp drop as concerns grow that the coronavirus outbreak will take a significant bite out of global demand for raw materials. Yet, North American equity prices are hovering near record highs, largely unaffected by the economic threat posed by the increasingly global health emergency.
For now, markets may stay in a nervous holding pattern before the economic impact of the virus is better understood. But the contradictory signals emanating from the commodity and equity markets suggest investors may have grown dangerously overconfident as the bull market in U.S. stocks enters its unprecedented 11th year.
“Pretty much every client we talk to wants to buy the dip, and that is not comforting,” Citi equity strategist Tobias Levkovich said in a recent note in reference to U.S. markets. “We just do not see a very good risk/reward setup currently."
Citi uses a “Panic/Euphoria” model to measure investor sentiment – and it’s showing extreme optimism right now. Using market-based indicators such as short interest, margin debt and option pricing, it aims to provide a real-time gauge of investor optimism or pessimism. The model is used as a contrarian signal – predicting lower returns when investors are most bullish – and it has a successful track record as an indicator of market peaks and troughs.
Previously, when euphoric levels were reached on Jan. 26, 2018, the S&P 500 dropped 7.2 per cent in the following 12 months (see first accompanying chart). Right now, the panic-euphoria index is also forecasting lower market returns in the next 12 months.
Charting the coronavirus impact
Citi Panic/Euphoria Composite Index (left scale)
Euphoria
Panic
S&P 500 forward 12-month return (right scale)
0.6
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.2
0
0.1
-0.2
-0.4
0
-0.6
-0.1
-0.8
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
S&P/GSCI Industrial Metals Spot Index (left scale)
JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI Index
(right scale)
50%
(Year-over-year percentage change)
6%
40
4
30
2
20
10
-0
0
-2
-10
-4
-20
-6
-30
-8
-40
2017
2016
2018
2020
2019
2015
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:
BLOOMBERG; SCOTT BARLOW
Charting the coronavirus impact
Citi Panic/Euphoria Composite Index (left scale)
Euphoria
Panic
S&P 500 forward 12-month return (right scale)
0.6
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.2
0
0.1
-0.2
-0.4
0
-0.6
-0.1
-0.8
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
S&P/GSCI Industrial Metals Spot Index (left scale)
JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI Index (right scale)
50%
(Year-over-year percentage change)
6%
40
4
30
2
20
10
-0
0
-2
-10
-4
-20
-6
-30
-8
-40
2017
2016
2018
2020
2019
2015
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG; SCOTT BARLOW
Charting the coronavirus impact
Panic
Citi Panic/Euphoria Composite Index (left scale)
Euphoria
S&P 500 forward 12-month return (right scale)
0.6
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.2
0
0.1
-0.2
-0.4
0
-0.6
-0.1
-0.8
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
S&P/GSCI Industrial Metals Spot Index (left scale)
JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI Index (right scale)
50%
(Year-over-year percentage change)
6%
40
4
30
2
20
10
-0
0
-2
-10
-4
-20
-6
-30
-8
-40
2017
2016
2018
2020
2019
2015
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG; SCOTT BARLOW
Very little of this investor optimism can be found in commodity markets. Copper, perhaps the best indicator of Chinese economic activity, fell 12.3 per cent during a record 14 consecutive trading days of declines up until Feb. 3.
Iron ore, nickel and crude prices are down 14 per cent, 11 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, from their January peaks. Coal and several other commodities used in China have also taken a hit.
Given Citi’s research concluding there’s currently euphoria in equity markets, the plunge in metals prices can be seen as a better leading indicator for where the global manufacturing sector may be heading.
The second chart compares the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite index, with industrial metals prices as measured by the S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index. The chart shows the close relationship between global manufacturing activity and metals prices, as we’d expect – more manufacturing leads directly to more metals demand and higher resource prices.
The most recent data for January showed a divergence as manufacturing improved while year-over-year metals prices dived. Simply stated, metals prices are lower than manufacturing activity suggests they should be.
There can be little doubt that the divergence on the chart is caused by the coronavirus. The Chinese economy consumes roughly half of the world’s production of many major commodities including copper, steel, nickel and aluminum. By not following manufacturing activity higher, metals prices are forecasting lower demand and industrial activity in China.
We can expect the global manufacturing PMI to start levelling off beginning with February results that will reflect China’s slowdown. If the coronavirus continues to spread, weaker economic activity will hit other regions, pulling the index further down.
As Citi strategist Dirk Willer warned in a recent report, “the economic damage [from the coronavirus outbreak] is still to come, and will likely be significant.”
The evidence of coronavirus’ toll on the Chinese economy is growing by the day. Copper smelter Guangxi Nanguo last week reportedly declared force majeure on copper shipments from Chile – meaning they refuse to pay for a planned, contractual delivery of copper because they currently have no use for it. Meanwhile, using pollution data, Morgan Stanley emerging markets strategist Min Dai on Monday estimated that human activities such as traffic and industrial production within or close to major Chinese centres such as Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu are running 50 per cent to 80 per cent below their potential capacity.
All this isn’t to suggest equity markets are about to collapse. Andrew Garthwaite, Credit Suisse’s highly regarded global strategist, expects a period of consolidation for global stock markets in the weeks ahead. This seems to me to be the most likely scenario, as stock prices find their footing and investors recalibrate for larger virus-related economic risks than previously expected.
Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.