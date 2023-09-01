Open this photo in gallery: koya79/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

The Globe and Mail’s oil strategist offers six thoughts on the research, analysis and ephemera that have crossed his desk this week.

1) The Canadian dollar CADUSD is down 3.8 per cent against the greenback since mid-July despite a rising oil price. Relative bond yields, the difference between U.S. and domestic yields and often a major determinant of the loonie’s value, are largely unchanged for the period.

BofA Securities foreign exchange strategist Howard Du believes the domestic currency has “overshot” to the downside, particularly in light of bond yields. He believes a potential Federal Reserve decision not to hike rates in September will alleviate pressure on the Canadian dollar.

Mr. Du believes the Bank of Canada will begin cutting rates earlier than the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024 because the domestic economy is already decelerating. BofA projected that Canadian GDP growth slowed significantly in the second quarter, and it was proved correct with Friday’s announcement of an economic contraction.

2) A Morgan Stanley research report in late August announced that Apple Inc. AAPL-Q has passed Microsoft MSFT-Q as the most under-owned large-cap U.S. tech stock. Apple makes up 7.7 per cent of the S&P 500 but actively managed funds held only a 5.5-per-cent weighting on average. Historically, underweighted companies have outperformed equal weighted names, because if they begin to outperform, fund managers have to add to their holdings of the stock to keep up with their benchmarks.

3) Investors in renewable power stocks have been punished of late as evidenced by the U.S.-traded iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s loss of more than 18 per cent year to date. Citi strategist Drew Pettit argued, however, that the trade is not over in a recent report. He says, for instance, that power-generation penetration is low and climbing, and that demand for electric vehicles is apparent.

Mr. Pettit grants that more weakness may be ahead before an eventual rally and draws a major distinction between companies that are already cash-flow positive and those burning through cash holdings. He believes cash-flow positive stocks can weather volatility before benefiting from the growth trend.

The report includes a number of profitable global stock selections with high exposure to the clean-energy trend. These include Toyota Motor Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Alstom SA, Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc.

4) The Financial Times’ Chris Giles listed The five global economic shifts happening now. These are the central-bank shift to inflation fighting, a pandemic-caused change in aggregate demand estimates, the year-over-year doubling of the U.S. budget deficit, India’s rise to rival China in terms of its contribution to global GDP growth, and a global economy beset with consistently lower growth forecasts.

5) BofA Securities investment strategist Michael Hartnett’s blunt-to-the-point-of-cryptic Flow Show report featured a surprising fact about U.S. Treasuries this week. The 10-year Treasury bond has a negative return year to date, albeit marginally at -0.3 per cent so far. If the bond does finish the year in negative territory this would mark the third year in a row. Three losing years in a row for the 10-year bond has never happened in the 250 years of the U.S. republic.

6) Jefferies’s Christopher Wood connected the geopolitical dots to recognize a potential changing of the guard in crude markets. He said that a recent meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries concluded with invites to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia and Iran to join the group. Mr. Wood describes this as a potentially momentous development as the expanded BRICS coalition would account for 25.4 per cent of total global oil exports, up from the current 14.2 per cent.