Equities

Wall Street futures were modestly negative early Wednesday morning with focus squarely on the Federal Reserve’s rate announcement later in the session. Major European markets were up. TSX futures were little changed.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat just below break even in the early premarket period. All three closed out a losing month on Tuesday with modest gains. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index also fell for the month but edged up 0.09 per cent yesterday.

Key on Wednesday will be the afternoon interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve, followed by a news conference with Fed chair Jerome Powell. Markets are widely expecting the central bank to hold rates steady despite persistent signs of resilience in the U.S. economy.

“The six-week period between the September and November Fed meetings did not provide any economic data that would prevent the Fed from maintaining its current position, particularly given the recent rise in longer-term interest rates,” Joe Gaffoglio, President of Mutual of America Capital Management, said in a note.

“The most significant risks in the coming months include the potential for another government shutdown in mid-November, escalation of wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the possibility of additional rate hikes, all of which would create additional headwinds for financial markets.”

The Fed has one more policy meeting this year, scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13. In Canada, new figures released on Tuesday showed the economy stalled in August with Statistics Canada forecasting a mild contraction for the third quarter. If that happens, it would be the second consecutive quarter of negative growth for the Canadian economy.

Last week, the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady. It’s next policy announcement is Dec. 6. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers appear later this afternoon before the Senate committee on banking, commerce and the economy.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get results this morning from luxury coat retailer Canada Goose. After the close, potash giant Nutrien reports results.

On Wall Street, shares of Advanced Micro Devices were down more than 1 per cent after the chip designer forecast fourth-quarter revenue and gross margins below Wall Street estimates. Both adjusted profit and revenue topped market forecasts in the third quarter. The results were released after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.27 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.22 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 2.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.06 per cent, reversing early gains.

Commodities

Crude prices edged higher in early trading as markets await the Fed decision and continue to weigh developments in the Middle East.

The day range on Brent was US$85.15 to US$85.75 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$81.02 to US$81.63.

“It is interesting crude prices have given up the bulk of their gains since Hamas attacked Israel which suggests either the geopolitical risk-premium has sharply reduced or global economic concerns have increased, perhaps a combination of the two,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a recent note.

“There’s clearly still a lot of concern around events in the Middle East though and so oil prices will remain very sensitive to developments there.”

Sentiment has been tempered somewhat this week by disappointing factory activity numbers out of China, which showed a contraction in October. China is among the world’s top consumers of crude.

Later this morning, traders will get the latest weekly U.S. inventory figures from the Energy Information Administration. Industry figures released late Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute showed crude oil inventories rose by about 1.3 million barrels last week, while fuel stockpiles fell by about 360,000 barrels, according to Reuters.

In other commodities, spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,978.14 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4 per cent to US$1,987.10. Spot gold finished October up more than 7 per cent as investors sought out safer holdings amid escalated geopolitical tensions.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down slightly, trading around 72 US cents in the early premarket period, while the U.S. dollar saw modest gains against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 71.99 US cents to 72.13 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar lost nearly 1 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index edged higher to 106.75.

Britain’s pound slipped to US$1.2125 ahead of this week’s Bank of England rate decision. The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.0567, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.903 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

WeWork shares tanked over 35% in premarket trading on Wednesday after media reports that the flexible workspace provider was planning to file for bankruptcy as early as next week. The New York-based firm, struggling with a heavy debt load and hefty losses for a few years now, was once privately valued at US$47-billion and now has a market capitalization of just about US$121-million. The bankruptcy filing would follow a series of troubles for the SoftBank-backed company since its IPO plans imploded in 2019 on skepticism over its business model of taking long-term leases and renting them for short term. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for October.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P global manufacturing PMI for October.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P global manufacturing PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for September.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to follow.

(4:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press