Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Friday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell suggested the battle against inflation may not be done. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were negative.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all wavering around break even. All three saw losses on Thursday. The S&P and Dow are marginally lower for the week heading into Friday’s session while the Nasdaq is up slightly. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday up 0.29 per cent. The index is down about 1.3 per cent for the week so far.

On Thursday, Mr. Powell said the Fed is “not confident” that the central bank’s key rate is high enough to steadily reduce inflation and said it would raise rates again if it “becomes appropriate.” However, he also said it isn’t “appropriate” now to take that step. Last week, markets rallied after the Fed again hit pause on interest rates, raising hopes that more increases may not be in the cards. New U.S. inflation figures are due next Tuesday.

“While the Federal Reserve aims to approach further rate hikes cautiously, Powell made it clear that they are ready to act if necessary,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Looking forward, Powell suggested that a more substantial portion of progress in reducing inflation might need to come from tight monetary policy restraining aggregate demand growth,” Mr. Innes said.

In Canada, Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said during remarks in Vancouver on Thursday that Canadians need to be prepared for the likelihood interest rates won’t return to the low levels seen over the past 15 years.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors continue to get corporate results with earnings due this morning from Onex Corp. and Algonquin Power.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.81 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.95 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.64 per cent and 0.77 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.24 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.76 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were firmer in the early premarket period but still set for a third consecutive weekly decline.

The day range on Brent was US$79.79 to US$80.86 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.31 to US$76.48.

Both benchmarks are down more than 5 per cent for the week so far. The three-week losing streak is the longest for oil since a four-week run of losses this spring.

“The oil selloff probably went too far and it’s time for – at least – a minor positive correction,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

She said fears of escalating geopolitical tensions could help crude strengthen.

“But regarding that topic, the biggest fear of oil traders in Gaza was the implication of Iran in the war, which would then lead to another embargo on the Iranian oil, decrease the global supply and send prices higher,” she said.

“Now, the new market narrative is that, even if the Iranian oil gets banned, it doesn’t matter because first, the Iranian shipments have been falling due to weaker Asian demand and two, 90 per cent of the Iranian shipments go to China anyway, and China doesn’t care about the Iranian oil ban, they will continue buying it.”

In other commodities, gold prices were on track for a second week of losses.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,954.60 per ounce by early Friday morning after hitting its lowest since Oct. 18 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,959.70. Gold is down nearly 2 per cent for the week.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower while its U.S. counterpart was on track for a weekly gain against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.37 US cents to 72.51 US cents. The Canadian dollar has fallen more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 105.91 on Friday. It was on track to gain 0.81 per cent this week, after rising 0.39 per cent on Thursday, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, was little changed at US$1.0669, after falling 0.4 per cent on Thursday.

Britain’s pound was down 0.1 per cent at US$1.2209, after data showed the U.K. economy stagnated in the third quarter, Reuters reported.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey for November.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q3.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press