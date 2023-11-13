Equities

Wall Street futures were lower early Monday as traders look ahead to tomorrow’s U.S. inflation report. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were slightly weaker.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading just below break even. All three saw weekly gains last week. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Friday’s session up 0.34 per cent but was off about 0.86 per cent for the week overall.

This week, markets will have a close eye on Tuesday’s U.S. inflation data for October.

“What everyone – most investors, every household and every politician want to see and to sense right now is the end of the global monetary policy tightening cycle, and the beginning of the end starts mostly with the Federal Reserve,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“A sufficiently soft inflation read should keep bond traders in appetite for further purchases and mask a part of the political worries, while disappointment could keep buyers on the sidelines and amplify a potential political-led selloff,” she said.

For the month, economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation in the U.S. economy to have eased to 3.3 per cent in October, from 3.7 per cent a month earlier, she said. Core inflation is seen holding steady at 4.1 per cent.

Sentiment on Wall Street, meanwhile, was tempered by news on Friday that rating agency Moody’s Investors Service lowered its ratings outlook for the U.S. government to negative from stable.

In Canada, investors will get third-quarter results from insurer Sun Life after the close of trading today. For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $660-million, down from $930-million the year before.

Later in the week, grocery giant Loblaw is slated to post its third-quarter earnings. Last week, The Canadian Press reported that Loblaw is worried the grocery code could “raise food prices for Canadians by more than $1-billion” in a letter sent to members of both the steering committee developing the code and the industry sub-committee on Nov. 1. The committee developing the code was created in response to calls from the industry to address fees that large grocery retailers charge suppliers, an issue that surfaced publicly in 2020, the news service reported. Loblaw’s earnings are due Wednesday morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.75 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.74 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.52 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.05 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in early trading after seeing solid gains on Friday but a loss of the the week.

The day range on Brent was 80.41 to US$81.53 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$76.21 to US$77.30.

Crude prices rose about 2 per cent on Friday, helped by Iraq voicing support for production cuts by the OPEC+ group, but fell around 4 per cent for the week.

“Oil prices sustained their third consecutive weekly losses, driven by a growing bearish sentiment in the market,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Softer-than-expected macroeconomic data from major global economies exacerbated this downturn. Compounding the situation, central banks reinforced a hawkish stance, signalling an intention to implement additional rate hikes as a strategic measure to counter persistent inflation.”

The dual impact of economic concerns alongside an assertive central bank approach has contributed to the prevailing negative outlook on oil prices in the market, he said.

In other commodities, gold prices traded near three-week lows ahead of this week’s U.S. inflation report.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,938.12 per ounce, by early Monday morning. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to US$1,942.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower while its U.S. counterpart held most of last week’s gains against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.35 US cents to 72.53 US cents in the early premarket period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, with weighs the greenback against a selection of global currencies, was 0.09-per-cent lower at 105.77. The index was up 0.53 per cent over the past five days but down 0.82 per cent over the last month.

The euro was trading around US$1.0693, broadly steady against the greenback, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound was steady at US$1.2231.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 4.638 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday it has reduced ore processing at its Panama mine due to disruptions caused by blockades at a port. -Reuters

Google-parent Alphabet said on Monday it had dissolved its stake in trading app operator Robinhood Markets. -Reuters

Economic news

Fed Governor Lisa Cook speaks (8:50 a.m.)

Monthly U.S. federal budget (2 p.m.)

