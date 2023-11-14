Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Tuesday as traders await a key reading on U.S. inflation ahead of the opening bell. Major European markets were mostly positive. TSX futures were up modestly.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water. On Monday, the Dow ended up 0.16 per cent while the S&P 500 slid 0.08 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.22 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the session 0.28-per-cent higher.

Markets will get the October U.S. consumer price index ahead of the start of trading, offering the latest glimpse into inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy. Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation to pull back to 3.3 per cent in October, from 3.7 per cent a month earlier. Core inflation is seen holding steady at 4.1 per cent.

Traders will be parsing the report for clues about the future path of interest rates.

“Inflation in the U.S. is expected to have fallen to 3.3 per cent last month which is within touching distance of the Fed’s 2-per-cent target,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“While the final push is expected to be the hardest, it will give the central bank some comfort that, despite the economy and labor market displaying remarkable resilience, a soft landing may still be possible.”

In Canada, The Globe’s Niall McGee reports this morning that Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd. has agreed to sell its coal business to Swiss commodities trading giant Glencore PLC and two Asian steelmakers, in a US$8.9-billion transaction that requires federal approval. Teck has been fielding offers for its core metallurgical coal business since the spring, when an earlier plan to spin it off was cancelled at the eleventh hour because of insufficient shareholder support.

In earnings, Canadian investors will get results from CAE Inc. on Tuesday.

Insurer Sun Life said net income for the third quarter was $871-million or $1.48 a share, up from $111-million or 19 cents in the same period a year ago. Sun Life said the gain came, in part, as a result of higher interest rates. The results were released after Monday’s close of trading.

On Wall Street, retailer Home Depot reports this morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.23 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.39 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady, drawing some support from an International Energy Agency forecast predicting improved demand this year and next.

The day range on Brent was US$82.27 to US$82.96 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$78.07 to US$78.71.

“Crude oil prices are consolidating after yesterday’s boost in the wake of the OPEC report which raised their oil demand outlook, noting that Chinese and U.S. demand was not falling to a concerning extent,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

“Today’s IEA upgrade to their demand forecast for 2024 brings additional fuel to the bullish crude story, although the price of crude has remained stable as the demand upgrade is balanced against the expectation of record supply in 2023 and 2024,” he said in an early note.

Early Tuesday, the IEA, the IEA raised its growth forecast for 2023 to 2.4 million barrels per day from 2.3 million bpd and moving closer to OPEC’s forecast of 2.46 million bpd.

For 2024, the IEA raised its growth forecast to 930,000 bpd from 880,000 bpd, still well below OPEC’s forecast of 2.25 million bpd.

“For now, with demand still exceeding available supplies heading into the Northern Hemisphere winter, market balances will remain vulnerable to heightened economic and geopolitical risks – and further volatility ahead,” the agency said in its monthly forecast.

The forecast comes a day after members of the OPEC+ group upgraded its forecast for this year and held to its previous projections for 2024. The group also blamed speculators for recent volatility in crude prices.

In other commodities, gold prices traded in a narrow range.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,945.40 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, after hitting its lowest in more than three weeks on Monday. U.S. gold futures were also steady at US$1,949.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly lower while its U.S. counterpart was down marginally against a group of currencies ahead of this morning’s U.S. inflation report.

The day range on the loonie was 72.31 US cents to 72.49 US cents in the early premarket period. The loonie has fallen more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the last month and is down nearly 2 per cent for the year to date.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.11 per cent at 105.52 early Tuesday morning. The index is little changed over the past five days.

Elsewhere, Britain’s pound was at US$1.2296 up 0.15 per cent and the euro was at US$1.0711, up 0.1 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.618 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

U.S. consumer price index for October (8:30 a.m. ET)

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies to Senate panel (10 a.m. ET)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press