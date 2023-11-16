Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Thursday as traders weigh where interest rates go from here. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were flat.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading around break even. On Wednesday, all three continued their winning run, finishing higher. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 0.17 per cent for its highest close since Sept. 20.

Easing inflation concerns and expectations of peak interest rates have helped fuel November’s rally. This week has seen encouraging reports from the U.S. and Britain suggesting tamer inflationary pressures. Markets are now widely expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to hold rates unchanged at its December meeting and speculation is mounting about the timing of potential rate cuts.

“Market optimism appears to be cooling off after a bumper period of gains for equity markets, built on growing expectations that the Fed are finished with their historic tightening process,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

“With markets now pricing a mere 1-per-cent chance of another hike, markets are now more concerned with the timing of the first rate cut and the pace of easing.”

He said, as things stand now, markets are expecting 100 basis points of rate cuts next year, with precious metals and cryptocurrencies the early movers on the premise of a more advantageous macro environment.

On the corporate side, shares of Cisco Systems were down about 10 per cent in premarket trading after the company cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts. Cisco said it saw “a slowdown of new product orders in the first quarter ... and believes the primary reason is that customers are currently focused on installing and implementing products in their environments,” Reuters reported.

For the full year, Cisco now expects revenue between US$53.8-billion and US$55-billion, and adjusted per-share earnings in the range of US$3.87 to US$3.93. Previously Cisco forecast annual revenue of US$57-billion to US$58.2-billion, and adjusted per-share earnings of US$4.01 to US$4.08.

Thursday morning, U.S. retail earnings continue with results from Walmart.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.36 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.47 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.33 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.35 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.28 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.36 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices saw modest early losses, continuing the previous session’s declines, after new figures showed a bigger-than-forecast build in U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent was US$80.28 to US$80.98 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.67 to US$76.61. Both benchmarks lost more than 1 per cent on Wednesday.

“The market has been grappling with conflicting messages over the past few weeks,” SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said.

“OPEC+ is talking up tight markets on China demand. At the same time, the International Energy Agency said that global oil markets will not be as tight as expected this quarter, as supply had outpaced upgrades to demand.”

Sentiment took a hit after U.S. government figures released on Wednesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels last week to 421.9 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a smaller rise of 1.8 million barrels.

U.S. crude production held steady at a record 13.2 million barrels per day.

In other commodities, spot gold gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,966.41 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,969.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker alongside declining crude price and cautious broader market sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart was little changed against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.91 US cents to 73.11 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar is down more than 1 per cent against the greenback for the year to date.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was little changed at 104.40. The index has seen a volatile week, falling more than 1 per cent on Tuesday before rebounding 0.31 per cent on Wednesday.

The euro was up around 0.1 per cent at US$1.0857, as was the yen at 151.16, according to figure from Reuters. Against Britain’s pound, the dollar was flat at US$1.24085.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.502 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

Canadian housing starts (8:15 a.m. ET)

Initial jobless claims (8:30 a.m. ET)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press