Equities

Wall Street futures were up early Thursday with traders turning their attention to earnings from big corporate names, including Apple after the close. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures advanced.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all higher in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, all three saw gains with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each adding more than 1 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday 1.09-per-cent higher.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting and noted that the U.S. economy has expanded at a “strong pace”. Markets are now pricing in a 20-per-cent chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting and a 25-per-cent chance of an increase in January.

“Former New York Fed President William Dudley says [Fed chair Jerome] Powell seems confident that interest rates are high enough to slow down inflation and that confidence certainly didn’t go unnoticed by markets,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Indeed, this is about as dovish a take from Chair Powell as the markets will ever get from the typically conservative head of the Fed.”

On Thursday, earnings move back to the forefront. Apple, a bellwether of both consumer demand and the health of the tech sector, reports after the close of trading today.

“We have reservations regarding the results as the iPhone15 sales are not as brilliant as investors hoped they would be, and Huawei is apparently eating Apple’s market share in China,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The good news is that the morose expectations could be easier to beat,” she said, noting Apple’s revenue is expected to fall by about 3 per cent in the latest quarter.

In Canada, BCE, Shopify and Bombardier are among the big names reporting this morning. Markets will also get earnings from Cenovus and Canadian Natural Resources among others.

Nutrien’s third-quarter profit fell short of market forecasts amid lower potash prices. On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 35 US cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with the average analyst estimate of 66 US cents, according to LSEG data.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.28 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.2 per cent. The Bank of England is scheduled to make its next rate announcement this morning. Economists expect to see no change in borrowing costs.

Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.22 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.81 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.75 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up in early trading after the Federal Reserve opted to keep rates unchanged, boosting risk sentiment in broader markets.

The day range on Brent was US$84.95 to US$86.02 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$80.70 to US$81.85. Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent in the early premarket period after choppy trading yesterday that saw crude hit multiweek lows.

“One minute, speculators are running with geopolitical risk; the next, its economic storm clouds billowing on the horizon,” SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said in a note.

“All the while, quant traders are trying to figure out a new supply and demand equilibrium behind market tightness against the backdrop of fresh capital and improved wellhead technology in the Permian basin that’s driving U.S. oil production higher.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says crude stockpiles rose by 0.7 million barrels last week. Markets had been forecasting a higher 1.3-million barrel build.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher in early trading, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and a decline in Treasury yields.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,984.00 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to US$1,993.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar advanced while its U.S. counterpart fell broadly on world markets as concerns ease about future U.S. rate hikes.

The day range on the loonie was 72.14 US cents to 72.34 US cents in the predawn period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1 per cent at 106.41. The index was down about 0.8 per cent from Wednesday’s high, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0598. Britain’s pound edged up 0.2 per cent to US$1.2173 ahead of the Bank of England rate decision.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.713 per cent ahead of the North American open.

Economic news

Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 28.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q3.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for September.

Also: Ontario’s fall economic statement

With Reuters and The Canadian Press