Equities

Wall Street futures steadied early Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday with Nvidia stock in the spotlight in the wake of the chip company’s latest results. Major European markets were mostly positive. TSX futures were down slightly.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures traded near break even. A day earlier all three saw losses, with the Nasdaq falling 0.59 per cent. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.67 per cent on Tuesday.

“Markets are relatively quiet as traders ease into the Thanksgiving lull,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Nvidia seems to be the topic de jour in most circles,” he said.

Shares of the chip giant were down nearly 1 per cent in early premarket trading even after the company forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street forecasts. The company expects current-quarter revenue of US$20-billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, Reuters reported. Analysts polled by LSEG expect revenue of US$17.86 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted third-quarter revenue jumped to US$18.12-billion, topping estimates of US$16.18-billion.

“Investors couldn’t decide whether they should buy the fact that the company exceeded the sky-high expectations, or they should sell the reality that the chip sales to China will slow this quarter and that would weigh on revenue – although Nvidia stated that the ‘decline will be more than offset by strong growth in other regions’ and that they are working to comply with regulations to sell to China, anyway,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

In this country, Canada’s fall economic update, released Tuesday afternoon, remains in focus. The Globe’s Bill Curry and Mark Rendell report Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced billions in spending on Tuesday, in a housing-focused fall economic statement that also set a new cap on the size of future deficits, pledging to keep them at no larger than 1 per cent of gross domestic product. The target implies maximum annual deficits of around $32-billion when the rule takes effect in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.21 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.10 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.28 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.29 per cent after two days of losses.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy as traders look ahead to this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting.

The day range on Brent was US$81.90 to US$82.65 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.25 to US$77.97.

Markets are awaiting the outcome of Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting after reports earlier this week suggested the group is weighing deepening current production curbs.

“The group hasn’t been shy to cut production in the past when prices have been falling, despite the public backlash that inevitably follows, and traders will be wondering whether they’ll be tempted again,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a recent note.

“Output restrictions from Saudi Arabia and Russia run to the end of the year so this will be a particular focus this weekend. Brent at $80 a barrel probably isn’t a major cause for concern for the producers but the direction of travel over the last month may be. And an increase from January could push prices even lower.”

Meanwhile, markets are also waiting fresh U.S. weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The numbers are due later this morning.

Late yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 9.1 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 17.

In other commodities, gold prices held above the US$2,000-an-ounce mark in early trading, supported by lower bond yields and recent weakness in the greenback.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$2,001.90 per ounce, as of early Wednesday morning. Gold hit a three-week high of US$2,007.29 in the previous session.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down slightly while its U.S. counterpart steadied after touching its lowest level since August during the previous session.

The day range on the loonie was 72.83 US cents to 73.05 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar has advanced 0.63 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures it against a basket of currencies, was 0.2-per-cent higher at 103.78, pulling away from its lowest level since the end of August at 103.17 it touched on Tuesday, according to figures from Reuters.

The index is down about 2.6 per cent in November and on course for its worst monthly performance in a year, the news agency reported.

The euro was trading at US$1.0894 after rising to US$1.09655 on Tuesday, its highest against the dollar since mid-August. Britain’s pound was down 0.2 per cent at US$1.2518.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.396 per cent.

More company news

Deere & Co forecast 2024 profit below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday as high borrowing costs and squeezed budgets dented demand for farm equipment. The world’s largest farm equipment maker expects 2024 net income between US$7.75-billion and US$8.25-billion, compared with analysts’ average expectations of US$9.33-billion, according to LSEG data. Rising dealer inventories have investors worried that demand for farming equipment might have peaked. Net income rose to US$2.37-billion, or US$8.26 per share, for the quarter through October from US$2.25-billion, or US$7.44 per share, a year earlier. -Reuters

Economic news

U.S. weekly jobless claims (8:30 a.m. ET)

U.S. durable goods orders for October (8:30 a.m. ET)

U.S. consumer sentiment for November (10 a.m. ET)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press