Equities

Wall Street futures were mostly positive early Friday as traders return from the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday for an abbreviated session. Major European markets were mixed after a weaker start. TSX futures were steady.

Dow and S&P futures showed modest gains in the early premarket period while Nasdaq futures held around break even. U.S. markets were closed on Thursday and trading will end early today. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday up 0.01 per cent and was down 0.25 per cent for the week ahead of Friday’s opening bell.

In Canada, markets will get September retail sales figures, along with an early estimate of sales for October. Economists are expecting to see a continued softening of sales in the latest report, offering the Bank of Canada more reason to remain on the sidelines when it makes its next policy decision on Dec. 6. Earlier this week, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said borrowing costs may now be “restrictive enough” to get inflation under control.

“Retail sales were likely subdued in September, with soft underlying sales largely offset by strength in autos,” Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s managing director of Canadian rates and macro strategist, said in a note.

“Retail volumes look to be flat-to-slightly negative, continuing the recent trend as household struggle with elevated borrowing costs.”

The new figures come as retailers mark Black Friday, with economic pressures expected to temper consumer enthusiasm.

“U.S. markets return from their Thanksgiving break today, with retailers hoping that the spirit of giving translates into a strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending spree,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

“Earnings from the likes of Walmart and Best Buy have noted a weakening demand environment, signalling the potential for a disappointing fourth quarter on the high-street. Nonetheless, with spending habits having remained strong throughout this year, there is a good chance that we see consumers take advantage of sales where possible in a bid to maintain their standard of living.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.05 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.11 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.52 per cent with traders returning after a holiday on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.96 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were mixed in early trading and looked set for a for their first weekly gain in five weeks as traders continue to focus on next week’s OPEC+ meeting.

The day range on Brent was US$81.26 to US$81.81 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.30 to US$76.81. Brent was up modestly in early morning trading. WTI was down from Wednesday. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday due to the U.S. holiday. Both were positive for the week as of early Friday morning.

Traders continue to await the Nov. 30 OPEC+ meeting. OPEC+ surprised markets by postponing the meeting, which was originally scheduled for this weekend, sparking speculation of discord within the group.

“Investors are currently evaluating the possibility of a deal,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“During the June meeting, the United Arab Emirates won approval to increase production by 200,000 barrels per day, setting a new target of 3.2 million b/d for 2024. In light of the recent surge in U.S. and non-OPEC production, this is likely ruffling a few feathers as many of the smaller OPEC members likely want to increase quota also.”

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,994.09 per ounce by early Friday morning, and has risen 0.7 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,994.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar edged higher while its U.S. counterpart lost ground against a group of world currencies amid expectations that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

The day range on the loonie was 72.92 US cents to 73.10 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up 0.24 per cent against the greenback for the week ahead of Friday’s opening bell. For the month, the loonie has risen 1.35 per cent.

On world markets, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency with six peers, slid 0.077 per cent to 103.69, not far from the two-and-a-half month low seen earlier in the week.

The index is down about 2.8 per cent for the month so far, putting it on track for its worst monthly performance in a year, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.05 per cent to US$1.0911. Britain’s pound was little changed at US$1.2541.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly higher at 4.47 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

Canadian retail sales for September (8:30 a.m. ET)

S&P flash U.S. services PMI for November (9:45 a.m. ET)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI for November (9:45 a.m. ET)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press